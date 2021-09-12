Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376

News

Pakistan to restart commercial flights to Kabul

A Taliban fighter stands guard next to an Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft on the tarmac at the airport in Kabul on September 12, 2021. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman said Saturday (11), making it the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operational again with Qatari technical assistance.

“We have got all technical clearances for flight operations,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said.

“Our first commercial plane… is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13.”

Khan said the service would depend on demand.

“We have received 73 requests which is very encouraging… from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists,” he said.

In the last two days, Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Who is Bhupendra Patel? Gujarat’s new chief minister
INDIA
Bhupendra Patel is the new chief minister of Gujarat
WORLD
Canadian election debate: Trudeau came under fierce attack
News
Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month shutdown
INDIA
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns
News
UK to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers from green, amber nations
UK
Virendra Sharma MP seeks ban on ‘virginity tests’
US
Death threats to US Hindu nationalism event participants
News
Wakefield MP appears in court, denies sexual assault charge
News
Sunak wants insurers to explore products for social care costs
News
Activists cheer as India tigers make a roaring comeback
News
India, US to explore opportunities in emerging fuels
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Who is Bhupendra Patel? Gujarat’s new chief minister
Bhupendra Patel is the new chief minister of Gujarat
Pakistan to restart commercial flights to Kabul
Canadian election debate: Trudeau came under fierce attack
Lloyd’s sets target for minority ethnic representation
Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup