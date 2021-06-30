Pakistan to ‘outsource pilot licensing tests to British company’

Representational image (iStock)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN will outsource its pilot licensing tests to a British company, media reports said.

The UK-based UKCI will be awarded the contract worth £6 million to hold pilot tests in Pakistan, Geo News said, citing sources in the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the agreement between the company and the Pakistani authority, candidates will have to pay their fees in sterling pounds, the report said.

However, a local flying school said outsourcing the contract to a foreign company could make the pilot licensing process more expensive.

“The course is already expensive and the examination fee will multiply manifold after awarding the contract to a British company,” the flying school was quoted as saying.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation has barred the CAA from conducting pilot examinations in the wake of a licensing scam that surfaced after an air crash in Karachi last year.