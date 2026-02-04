Pakistan enter T20 World Cup with form but reduced group leeway

PAKISTAN’s spin-heavy squad are coming into the T20 World Cup in winning form, but their decision to forfeit the group match against India could still lead to another early exit.

Pakistan had considered withdrawing from the tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh, who pulled out after refusing to play in India due to security concerns.

The Pakistan government later cleared the team’s participation but did not allow them to play India in Colombo in the group match scheduled for February 15.

With two points awarded for a win, forfeiting the India match leaves Pakistan with no margin for error if they are to finish in the top two of the five-team Group A.

Pakistan must now win their opening match against the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday and defeat the United States three days later to remain in contention.

Their final group match is against Namibia on February 18.

Captain Salman Agha said the decision to boycott the India match was not taken by the team.

"That is not our decision. We have to follow what our government decides," he said.

The Pakistan government has not stated what its position would be if the team were to face India again in the semi-finals or final. Agha said he was not considering that scenario.

"Our job is to win, and we are capable of doing that," he said.

Pakistan will be looking to avoid a repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup, when a Super Over defeat to co-hosts the United States resulted in a group-stage exit.

The team has since been criticised for not adapting to the demands of T20 cricket, with attention on the batting and Babar Azam’s low strike rate.

The criticism followed Pakistan’s results last year, when 21 of their 34 T20 international wins came against lower-ranked opponents.

Against stronger teams, results were mixed, including three losses to India in the Asia Cup and a 4–1 series defeat to New Zealand.

Agha said recent performances have helped restore confidence.

Pakistan beat South Africa 2–1, won a home tri-series and then completed a 3–0 series win over an under-strength Australia.

"We've had good preparation by beating Australia. We have the luxury of quality spinning all-rounders like Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub.

"We're ticking most boxes and believe we can win the World Cup," Agha said.

The spin attack has been strengthened with Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq, who is known for his slingy action and pause at the crease.

The pace attack is led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Faheem Ashraf provides seam-bowling all-round support, while Salman Mirza has impressed.

Batting remains an inconsistent area for Pakistan.

When openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan provide solid starts, the team can post competitive totals, but collapses remain an issue.

Head coach Mike Hesson has left out wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan due to poor form, choosing Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay and Farhan as alternatives.

Pakistan have several elements in place for a strong run, but with points already lost, there is limited room for error.

