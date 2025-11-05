Pakistan hold nerve to edge South Africa in last-over thriller

PAKISTAN overcame a late South African fightback to win the first one-day international by two wickets in a tense last over finish in Faisalabad on Tuesday (4).

The home team were cruising towards victory at 241-4, chasing a 264-run target, until South Africa grabbed four wickets for just 22 runs to set up a tense finish at Iqbal Stadium.

Pakistan entered the last over needing four runs with three wickets standing but lost Mohammad Nawaz off the third ball with the scores tied.

Tail-ender Naseem Shah took a sharp single off the next ball to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final two matches on Thursday and Saturday, also in Faisalabad which was hosting its first international cricket in 17 years.

"That always happens in cricket but we'll try to make it not happen again," said Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. "It was a special occasion of cricket returning to Faisalabad so we are happy that we won."

Pakistan had bowled out South Africa for 263 in 49.1 overs despite half-centuries from openers Quinton de Kock and teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

"I think we were 20-30 runs short," said Matthew Breetzke, who was leading the team for the first time. "We lost wickets in clusters but still there are a lot of positives."

Opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored 45 with two sixes and four boundaries, and Saim Ayub, whose 39 included four fours and a six, gave Pakistan a solid start of 87.

A packed 16,000 crowd welcomed the return of international cricket to the Iqbal Stadium but were left disappointed when their favourite Babar Azam then fell for just seven.

Salman Agha hit a 71-ball 62 and added 91 for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, sacked as ODI skipper and replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi last month, who scored 74-ball 55.

Rizwan's fall in the 39th over raised South Africa's hopes.

Before the match, South Africa's aggressive batter Dewald Brevis was ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury, further depleting the side already missing key players who are either injured or being rested.

De Kock capped his return to ODIs after a two-year gap with a knock of 63 and 19-year-old Pretorius scored 57 from 60 balls on his ODI debut in an opening stand of 98 after the tourists were sent in to bat.

Pakistan slowed South Africa as spinner Ayub, who finished with 2-39, dismissed Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi for 18.

Pace bowler Shah, who took 3-40, further jolted the visitors with the wickets of De Kock and George Linde.

Breetzke revived the innings with 42 off 54 balls before he holed out to long-off as spinner Abrar Ahmed collected 3-53.

South Africa lost their last six wickets for 61 runs giving Pakistan the chance to go one up.

