Pakistan retained in UK travel red list

Passengers at Heathrow airport in London. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE British government decided to retain Pakistan on its red list, according to its latest travel data review announced on Thursday (26).

Seven countries, including Canada and Switzerland, have been moved to the green list, while Thailand and Montenegro are added to the red category.

The change will come into effect from 4 am on Monday (30).

The government made no mention of Pakistan in Thursday’s (26) announcement on the change of classification of various countries.

It also means there is no change in the travel status of India which was assigned the amber category in the previous review.

Pakistan, which has been on the red list for a while, lobbied the British authorities to shift Islamabad to the amber group of countries which would have eased restrictions on travellers from the south Asian nation.

Passengers arriving in the UK from the red list destinations will need to be isolated for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements, the government said in a press release posted on its website.

“The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries’ risk ratings have changed.

“All classification changes have been decided by ministers, informed by the latest data and analysis by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) and wider public health considerations, to help the public understand the risks to UK public health from incoming travel from different destinations,” it said.

“Continuing with our phased approach to restarting international travel while protecting public health, we are engaging with governments around the world, offering technical expertise and support to help them make any improvements needed for a change in traffic light rating”, it added.