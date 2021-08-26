Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistan retained in UK travel red list

Passengers at Heathrow airport in London. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE British government decided to retain Pakistan on its red list, according to its latest travel data review announced on Thursday (26).

Seven countries, including Canada and Switzerland, have been moved to the green list, while Thailand and Montenegro are added to the red category.

The change will come into effect from 4 am on Monday (30).

The government made no mention of Pakistan in Thursday’s (26) announcement on the change of classification of various countries.

It also means there is no change in the travel status of India which was assigned the amber category in the previous review.

Pakistan, which has been on the red list for a while, lobbied the British authorities to shift Islamabad to the amber group of countries which would have eased restrictions on travellers from the south Asian nation.

Passengers arriving in the UK from the red list destinations will need to be isolated for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements, the government said in a press release posted on its website.

“The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries’ risk ratings have changed.

“All classification changes have been decided by ministers, informed by the latest data and analysis by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) and wider public health considerations, to help the public understand the risks to UK public health from incoming travel from different destinations,” it said.

“Continuing with our phased approach to restarting international travel while protecting public health, we are engaging with governments around the world, offering technical expertise and support to help them make any improvements needed for a change in traffic light rating”, it added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban attack
News
UK says no decision yet on Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds
News
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
HEADLINE STORY
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for 78
Big Interview
Neena Gupta: An acting stalwart for all seasons
HEALTH
High blood pressure doubled globally in 30 years, study shows
News
UK MPs make fresh request to remove Pakistan from red list
News
Exclusive! Afghanistan ‘will become terror base’
News
Sir Lenny says survey shows racism exists in entertainment industry
News
Headteacher risks jail for not shutting illegal Islamic school
News
Diversity warning over sleaze watchdog after Fergusson’s appointment
News
‘New super-variant Covid-22 more dangerous than Delta’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s…
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to…
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to…
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book…