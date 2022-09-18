Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 18, 2022
Pakistan Prime Minister in London to attend Queen’s funeral

Sharif said that the Queen remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being received on his arrival in London (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached in London on Saturday (17) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (19).

According to the Foreign Office, Sharif will represent the country at the state funeral.

The funeral of the Queen will take place at 11:00 BST on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Sharif will also hold meetings with political leaders during the visit, reports said.

Sharif will also meet his brother Nawaz Sharif to discuss the current political and economic situation in Pakistan among other issues.

Later on Monday, Sharif will travel to New York to addres the UN General Assembly session on September 23.

“He will then return to Pakistan after his UNGA address,” the Foreign Office said.

Earlier on Friday, Presidetn Arif Alvi and Sharif separately visited the British High Commission to offer condolences on the demise of Queen Elizebath II, the Express Tribune reported.

The leaders met with British High Commissioner Christian Turner and expressed grief over the Queen’s death on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. They also recorded their remarks in the condolence book placed at the High Commission.

Sharif said that the Queen remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood besides her services for the public interest.

In August, Sharif cancelled his planned visit to London due to the flood situation in the country.

