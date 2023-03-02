Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as the Ambassador-at-Large for Kartarpur Corridor as part of efforts to attract Sikh pilgrims from across the world, a government notification said on Wednesday (01).  The leading Sikh leader will work in the position in an honorary capacity, the notification said.

Arora hailing from Kartarpur in Narowal is also the central general secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) minorities wing. His family has been associated with the protection and welfare of the Sikh holy sites at Kartarpur.

His appointment comes as Kartarpur failed to attract the number of visitors Pakistan authorities had imagined after opening the critical holy site for Sikhs, especially those in India.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district in India’s Punjab state.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Khan formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion’s holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa.

Arora, 48, was elected as a member of the provincial assembly of Punjab for the second consecutive term in 2020, according to his profile on the website of the Punjab Assembly.

In his first tenure during 2013-18, he was the first parliamentarian in Punjab Assembly who came from the Sikh community since 1947. Arora functioned as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce and Investment during 2014-17; and as chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minorities Affairs during 2017-18.

He played a prominent role in enacting “The Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Act 2018”, making Pakistan the first country where Sikh Marriages Registration Act is enforced, according to his profile.

He also served as a member of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in the Government of Punjab; a member of the National Commission for Minorities under the Ministry of National Harmony during 2011-13; and as general secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee during 2009-13.

– PTI

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism: Bresnan accused of making racist comment towards Rafiq’s sister
HEADLINE STORY
EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul Gandhi calls for new thinking for democratic systems at Cambridge University address
News
Kemi Badenoch: Pursuing ‘great’ deal with India
INDIA
After hottest February in over a century, India set to witness heat waves
HEADLINE STORY
Kuhnemann, Khawaja put Australia on top after spin mayhem
HEADLINE STORY
Children’s coffins mark tragedy of Italy migrant shipwreck
News
Rahul Gandhi begins UK tour, to interact with Indian groups
HEADLINE STORY
Two Indian American corporate leaders appointed to US Export Council
HEADLINE STORY
Asian businessman’s luxury hotel hosted Windsor Framework talks between Sunak and von der…
HEADLINE STORY
Labourer’s daughter, 15, scores India cricket payday
HEADLINE STORY
Two Pakistan men among three arrested over boat tragedy off Italy coast
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW