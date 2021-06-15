Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471

News

Pakistan outperforms India, Bangladesh in labour export in 2020

iStock Image

By: SwatiRana

 

PAKISTAN emerged as ‘Manpower Export Leader’ by sending around 224,705 workers to various countries for job assignments in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh sent 217,699 workers abroad and India 94,145 for employment purposes during the same period, said the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Ministry while making the comparison in a tweet.

“Pakistan becomes a ‘Manpower Export Leader’ in the region despite the pandemic, leaving behind India and Bangladesh in the export of manpower in 2020,” it added.

More than 11.43 million Pakistanis had gone abroad for employment in more than 50 countries, said the economic survey of Pakistan, launched by the government last week.

It said the migration of Pakistani workers was mostly concentrated to Gulf Cooperation Council countries (96 per cent) with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates hosting the majority.

“Saudi Arabia was the main destination for the Pakistani workforce where more than 60 per cent of emigrants proceeded followed by UAE 24 per cent and Oman 4.6 per cent,” the survey revealed.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Met Police is still systemically racist, says former chief superintendent
INDIA
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
PAKISTAN
India, Pakistan basmati rice exporters agree to share ownership
News
Bangladesh passes bill to deal with hajj irregularities
News
UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data in Bangladesh
News
Indian billionaire admits cheating to beat chess legend Anand in charity game
News
New rule allows officials to issue a ‘non molestation’ order via phone, email…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks five million Sputnik V doses from Russia
INDIA
Indian Prime Minister Modi calls for reducing pressure on land & its resources
News
Covid jabs for over-18s soon, NHS plans to cover maximum Britons before “terminus…
UK
UK’s first Black Studies prof’s shocking “racism” allegations on his own university
News
China accuses NATO of exaggerating threat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ayushmann Khurrana on why he chose to bring attention to…
Met Police is still systemically racist, says former chief superintendent
Aamir Khan on 20 years of Lagaan: The fact that…
20 years of Gadar: Director Anil Sharma walks down memory…
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon…
Pakistan outperforms India, Bangladesh in labour export in 2020