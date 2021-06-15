Pakistan outperforms India, Bangladesh in labour export in 2020

iStock Image

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN emerged as ‘Manpower Export Leader’ by sending around 224,705 workers to various countries for job assignments in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh sent 217,699 workers abroad and India 94,145 for employment purposes during the same period, said the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Ministry while making the comparison in a tweet.

“Pakistan becomes a ‘Manpower Export Leader’ in the region despite the pandemic, leaving behind India and Bangladesh in the export of manpower in 2020,” it added.

More than 11.43 million Pakistanis had gone abroad for employment in more than 50 countries, said the economic survey of Pakistan, launched by the government last week.

It said the migration of Pakistani workers was mostly concentrated to Gulf Cooperation Council countries (96 per cent) with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates hosting the majority.

“Saudi Arabia was the main destination for the Pakistani workforce where more than 60 per cent of emigrants proceeded followed by UAE 24 per cent and Oman 4.6 per cent,” the survey revealed.