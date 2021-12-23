Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495

CRICKET

Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare

Abid Ali (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali faces a long road to recovery following surgery after he was forced off the field with chest pain during a domestic match, officials said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old fell ill Tuesday while batting for Central Punjab in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi and was rushed to a hospital.

He underwent two angioplasty procedures after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said.

“Abid has commenced rehabilitation… did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort,” it said, adding he is likely to be discharged next week.

The stocky Abid made headlines in December 2019 when he became the first batsman to hit a century on debut at both Test and one-day international levels.

His ODI hundred came against Australia in Dubai in March 2019, while the Test century was scored against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi nine months later.

Abid has so far scored 1,180 runs in 16 Tests, and played six ODIs for Pakistan.

He is one of several sports figures to have suffered cardiac problems recently.

They include Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in June.

Pakistan’s next Test series is at home against Australia in March next year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
Sports
Black Caps Williamson, Patel to miss Bangladesh Tests
Sports
Pakistan’s Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
Sports
Lloyd retires from commentary a month after Rafiq testimony and apology
Sports
IPL ‘next big step’ to grow women’s game, says NZ captain Devine
Sports
Ashwin says former coach Shastri “threw him under the bus”
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal
Sports
Yasir Shah accused of helping friend abduct, molest and threaten girl
Sports
Spectators barred from South Africa-India matches
CRICKET
Cricket South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism
CRICKET
New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season
Sports
Ex-South Africa captain Smith rejects charges of racism
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dhanush to play an ambitious common man in his next…
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
ZEE5 Global launches the trailer of upcoming dramedy Kaun Banegi…
India sex workers seek to be counted after court upholds…
Record Sri Lanka inflation as food crisis looms
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE