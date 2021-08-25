Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Pakistan coach Misbah positive for Covid-19, isolates in Jamaica

Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and will quarantine in Jamaica for 10 days, his country’s cricket board announced Wednesday.

“Misbah has tested positive and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with his side later today. Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan,” said a statement.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Pakistan had defeated the West Indies by 109 runs in Kingston to win the second Test and level the two-match series at 1-1.

Misbah, 47 took over as head coach of the national team in September 2019 having also been captain in his playing days.

He played 75 Tests and 162 ODIs, scoring more than 5,000 runs in each format.

“Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today (Wednesday),” added the Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

