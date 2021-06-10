Pakistan, Canada unite to counter Islamophobia

iStock image

By: SwatiRana

THE foreign ministers of Pakistan and Canada agreed to work together to counter Islamophobia, after the killing of a Muslim family in Canada.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the incident as well as bilateral ties in a telephone conversation on Tuesday (8) with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau.

“The two foreign ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at various international fora,” said a statement issued by the foreign office.

A Canadian Muslim family of Pakistani origin on Sunday (6) lost three of its generations after a pick-up truck ran over them in Canada’s Ontario province.

Qureshi said the “Islamophobic” attack was a matter of serious concern and had caused anguish among Muslims worldwide. He noted that the Canadian government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to surviving members of the family.

He also expressed hope that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.

Qureshi also briefed Garneau on Pakistan’s efforts to raise awareness about Islamophobia.