  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan call for back-ups after injuries to Rauf and Naseem

Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan will come into the squad in Sri Lanka

Naseem Shah (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN are set to draft in back-ups for Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah with the pace duo looking doubtful for the remainder of the Asia Cup having sustained injuries during their Super Four stage defeat to India.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan will come into the squad in Sri Lanka but no decision had been made yet regarding Rauf and Naseem, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and wellbeing of the players ahead of the ICC World Cup next month and the two will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” the PCB said.

Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals in a rain-hit Super Four contest played over two days.

Rauf bowled five overs on Sunday (10) before experiencing discomfort in his right side and sat out the reserve day’s action.

Naseem left the field in the 49th over of India’s innings on Monday (11) with an injury to his bowling shoulder.

India racked up 356-2 and then skittled out Pakistan for 128 in 32 overs to canter to a 228-run victory on Sunday.

Rauf and Naseem did not bat and are likely to miss Thursday’s (14) Super Four match against Sri Lanka, with their participation in the September 17 final also in doubt should Pakistan make it.

(Reuters)

