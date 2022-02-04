Website Logo
  • Friday, February 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

News

Pakistan army battles separatist militants for third day

Security personnel (L) stand beside a destroyed security post following overnight attacks by militants on security camps in Naushki district of Balochistan province on February 3, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan troops battled separatists in Balochistan province for a third day Friday, with a security official saying militants timed their assaults to derail prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to China.

Islamabad and Beijing have forged strong ties in recent years, centred on infrastructure projects along an economic corridor linking China’s far-western Xinjiang region with the strategic port of Gwadar in Balochistan.

Separatists have waged an insurgency in the vast southwestern province for years, fuelled by anger that its abundant reserves of natural resources are not relieving citizens from crushing poverty.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has inflamed grievances, with claims the vast influx of investment does not benefit locals.

Baloch separatists have frequently targeted Chinese interests, and while the economic corridor offers a lucrative gateway for China to the Indian Ocean, the security of its workers has long been a concern.

Late Wednesday militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) staged twin assaults on army posts in the Naushki and Panjgur districts of Balochistan, killing seven troops, according to the Pakistan military.

The Naushki assault was quashed on Thursday, but a senior security official said Friday an operation is still underway in Panjgur.

At least 13 separatist militants have been killed so far.

He said the attacks were timed to “malign Pakistan” during the premier’s ongoing visit to China for the Winter Olympic Games.

Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to discuss CPEC during his visit and the attack was carried out to raise questions “about the security situation”, the official said.

“The attacks were aimed at sabotaging the visit,” he added.

The BLA says it has killed 170 Pakistan soldiers in the twin assaults, a claim authorities dismissed as “totally false”.

Baloch separatists frequently exaggerate their battlefield successes, while the Pakistan military’s public relations department also plays down losses, or delays reporting them.

On Friday the BLA said it still held a security camp in Panjgur, 40 hours after the initial assault.

But the Pakistan security official insisted the situation was “well under control”, and that the ongoing operation was only “to hunt down the remnants” from the attack.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan may bar dual nationality for officials
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka calls for diaspora investment
News
Four top aides desert embattled Johnson
News
Bangladesh pair punished for not serving cake on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka gets urgent $500m Indian loan to pay for oil
INDIA
India’s Covid deaths cross 500,000
News
India seeing Covid vaccination fraud, say health workers
News
Johnson’s top aide Munira Mirza quits over his Jimmy Savile slur
UK
Patel ‘appalled and sickened’ by Met Police behaviour
News
Met commissioner on notice after ‘shocking’ findings by watchdog
UK
Ethnic minority doctors face racism in NHS, says survey
UK
Five companies fined over price surge for NHS nausea pill
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pakistan may bar dual nationality for officials
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sri Lanka calls for diaspora investment
When you think you need A&E, contact NHS 111 online…
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Pakistan army battles separatist militants for third day
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE