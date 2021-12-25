Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,133
Total Cases 34,772,626
Today's Fatalities 374
Today's Cases 6,650
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 479,133
Total Cases 34,772,626
Today's Fatalities 374
Today's Cases 6,650

News

Pakistan-Afghanistan border fencing row resolved: official

Pakistani goods trucks wait in long queues along the road before crossing into Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border crossing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN and Taliban authorities in Afghanistan resolved the recent row over border fencing, a media report said on Saturday (25).

They agreed that further work on the project that led to a tense situation would be done through consensus.

A senior official, who spoke to a group of journalists on Friday (24), said it has been decided at a senior level that fencing-related issues would in the future be dealt with through mutual agreement.

The official, however, did not specify at which level the talks between Pakistan and the de facto Afghan government were held after Wednesday’s (22) incident in which Taliban fighters disrupted border fencing and took away spools of barbed wire, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The fighters had then also warned Pakistani soldiers against resuming fencing. The incident led to a tense situation in the area, it said.

Defence ministries of the two sides later held talks on the issue. The Taliban ministry of the border and tribal affairs also reportedly took part in the parleys.

The official said Taliban defence minister Mullah Yaqoob visited the area on Wednesday and defused the situation.

“The dispute has been quietly and calmly settled,” he said.

Pakistan has been fencing the 2600-kilometre-long border with Afghanistan since 2017 to end terrorist infiltration and smuggling despite opposition from the neighbouring country, the report said.

Besides fencing, the project also includes the construction of border posts and forts, and the raising of new wings of Frontier Corps, the paramilitary force that guards the border.

The official said 90 per cent of the fencing had been completed.

A large part of the fence has been constructed in the inhospitable terrain and in some places at very high altitudes. The fencing is expected to be completed at a cost of about $500 million (£373.48m).

The fencing has been a contentious issue in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties because the Afghans dispute the border demarcation done during the colonial period.

Pakistan, however, insists that the line separating the two countries, also called the Durand Line, is the valid international border.

The differences over the status of the border have been so intense that they have in the past resulted in several fatal clashes between the troops of the two countries.

Pakistan’s construction teams installing the fence have on a number of occasions endured cross-border attacks by terrorists, the report said.

Islamabad had always hoped that the Afghan Taliban would help in settling the longstanding matter. However, that has not been the case.

The Taliban did not resolve the issue when they were in control of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and have not done anything substantive to address it this time either so far, the report said.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who is currently the acting culture and information minister, had earlier rejected the fencing of the border by Pakistan.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK relaxes visa rules for foreign care workers
UK
UK extends visa scheme for seasonal farm workers
UK
Fake Bollywood talent agent convicted of helping unlawful immigration
UK
Organ donor family receives touching letter from recipient
UK
Third man charged with murder of Yahya Sharif
News
Modi tells states to ramp up health facilities amid Omicron scare
News
Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads
News
UK says Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission
HEADLINE STORY
At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
News
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
News
Record Sri Lanka inflation as food crisis looms
INDIA
Two dead after blast in Indian court building
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK relaxes visa rules for foreign care workers
Pakistan-Afghanistan border fencing row resolved: official
UK extends visa scheme for seasonal farm workers
Kohli’s India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
Dhanush confirms teaming up with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for his…
Kabir Khan reveals how his documentary training came in handy…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE