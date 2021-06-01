Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510

Entertainment

Pakeezah, Deewar art director Marutirao Kale succumbs to Covid-19

A mural of Amitabh Bachchan from his classic film Deewar (Photo credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale, whose credits include a series of Hindi classics such as Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah (1972) and superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewaar (1975) and Kabhi Kabhie (1976), has died aged 92.

Kale is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have lost his life to novel coronavirus. He had tested positive for the virus earlier this month following which he was admitted to Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

The veteran passed away on May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia told a newswire. “He had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7 and was admitted to Holy Family hospital. He passed away on May 26,” Kapadia said.

Kale’s tryst with Hindi cinema began with K Asif’s magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam (1960) as a carpenter. In years to come, he shifted to art direction and worked as assistant art director on several notable Hindi films, including Sunil Dutt and Sadhana’s Mera Saaya (1966) and Manoj Kumar and Saira Banu’s Purab Aur Paschim (1970). He also worked on Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s 1974 blockbuster Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

In his career spanning more than four decades, Kale has designed sets for more than 100 iconic Hindi films. Some of his other successful films as an independent art director include Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer (1982) and Dance Dance (1987) and Saudagar (1991) featuring Dilip Kumar, Raj Kumar, Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala.

Kale is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Happy birthday R Madhavan: 5 must-watch Hindi films of the pan-India star
FILM
Star Network picks up satellite and digital rights to Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s…
FILM
Sridevi’s younger daughter to make acting debut with a Telugu film?
NEWS
Sunidhi Chauhan reveals what made her give popular singing reality show Indian Idol a wide…
News
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses
NEWS
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by Issa brothers
News
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber of Commerce head
News
Heathrow Airport opens new terminal for red list arrivals
NEWS
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala organises vaccination drive for over 500 employees
INDIA
India’s economy shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, worst since independence
TELEVISION
12 Years of Pavitra Rishta: Ankita Lokhande shares old video clips of Sushant…
NEWS
Dibakar Banerjee talks about writer Jaideep Sahni and actor Jaideep Ahlawat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…
Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, getting typecast, rumours of…
Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Happy birthday R Madhavan: 5 must-watch Hindi films of the…
Star Network picks up satellite and digital rights to Saif…
Sridevi’s younger daughter to make acting debut with a Telugu…
Sunidhi Chauhan reveals what made her give popular singing reality…
Pakeezah, Deewar art director Marutirao Kale succumbs to Covid-19
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses