Website Logo
  • Friday, March 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Quad raises concerns over growing militarisation of Asia seas

In a joint statement issued by India, the Quad called for “the importance of adherence to international law” in the East and South China Seas

Quad foreign ministers – Image Credit: Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On Friday, (03) the Quad group, consisting of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia, raised concerns regarding the militarisation of waters in Asia. This was understood to be a reference to China’s increasing presence in disputed seas.

The foreign ministers of the four nations, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, gathered in New Delhi for the discussion.

In a joint statement issued by India, the Quad called for “the importance of adherence to international law” in the East and South China Seas “to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order”.

“We strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the area,” it said.

“We express serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities,” it added.

China has laid claim to nearly the entirety of the South China Sea, a crucial passage for trade worth trillions of dollars each year. Despite a ruling from an international court that its claims are unfounded, China has constructed military bases in the region, causing concern among Washington and other nations with territorial claims in the area.

While the Quad’s recent statement did not explicitly mention China, the rising Asian power has accused the group, led by the US, of attempting to encircle it. The Quad, however, maintains that it is not a military alliance and is focused on collaboration in areas like disaster relief.

After their meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said China had no reason to fear the Quad.

“This is not military but just practical cooperation,” he said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi.

“We don’t try to exclude anybody. This is an open dialogue,” he said.

“As long as even China abides by the laws and international norms, and also acts under the international institutions, standards and laws, then this is not a conflicting issue between China and the Quad.”

With inputs from AFP

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
“We should have done something different,” says Johnson on Sunak’s new Brexit deal
HEADLINE STORY
Steve Smith guides team to rare Australian win in India
HEADLINE STORY
Blinken: Our future is in the Indo-Pacific
HEADLINE STORY
Quad foreign ministers meet in Delhi
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court orders to set up bipartisan panel to select election commissioner
HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan did not use racist slur, cricket hearing told
HEADLINE STORY
EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul Gandhi calls for new thinking for democratic systems at Cambridge University address
News
Kemi Badenoch: Pursuing ‘great’ deal with India
INDIA
After hottest February in over a century, India set to witness heat waves
HEADLINE STORY
Kuhnemann, Khawaja put Australia on top after spin mayhem
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW