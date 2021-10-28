Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156

HEADLINE STORY

Over 100m Indians missed second Covid vaccine, data shows

People queue up to receive a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp in Milanmore village, some 10 km from Siliguri on October 27, 2021. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s official vaccination data has revealed that more than 100 million people have not turned up for their second coronavirus vaccine dose, reported The Guardian.

People’s hesitation to take the second dose of the jab might endanger India’s target of inoculating all adults by 31 December, the report added.

According to the report, those who missed their second shot are at risk of catching Covid-19. 

“We have seen this complacency with tuberculosis patients. They start taking the drugs and after a few weeks, they feel better so they stop even though they have to take them for six months,” Bhavna Dewan, a health worker in Nainital, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“It’s a similar mentality with the vaccine. I’m sure they feel one dose is enough because no one is falling ill.”

Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s health minister, is urging states to address the issue. From next month, he said, health workers will make door-to-door visits to find the truants.

The figure of 103.4m missed doses comes just a week after India celebrated administering 1bn doses.

India has administered first doses to 725m people, or to 77 per cent of its’ 944 million adults, and second doses to 316m, or 34 per cent.

Experts have warned that giving the second dose might prove to be even more of a challenge if complacency has set in.

India reported 16,156 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (28), the lowest in 243 days, according to the health ministry data.

For the last 29 days, new daily cases have been below 30,000. In the past few days, they have hovered around 13-to-15,000 a day, the lowest for eight months.

Life has returned to something very close to normal. People are celebrating festivals with abandon, socialising, shopping, and eating out. Experts have also been saying that, barring a new variant, a third wave seems a remote prospect, The Guardian report added.

Dr Satyajit Rath, a scientist at the National Institute of Immunology, has said that the 103.4 million figure was only a cause for concern if people never get their second shot.

“If people have always dallied a little in coming in for their second dose, maybe coming a week or two or a month later than prescribed because they were busy, then it is not alarming. It simply means that many of these 103.4 million people will catch up. But if a larger percentage of people are coming in late, then it is concerning. But we don’t know,” he told the newspaper.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Patel admits she felt uncomfortable to lead Home Office because of her minority background
INDIA
Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire to take no action against any employees after racism claims by Rafiq
HEADLINE STORY
India court grants bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs case
News
US judge acquits real-life ‘Terminal man’ from India
HEADLINE STORY
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target
INDIA
India tests Agni-5 ballistic missile with 5,000 km range
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
News
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
INDIA
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win
INDIA
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence
News
BBC documentary re-examines how a tuft of blue fibre solved the murder of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“I am fortunate enough to have met people who give…
King Paul returns to rule the stage
Patel admits she felt uncomfortable to lead Home Office because…
Killer new comedy about a costly romantic curse
A Forever Love of great music
Waqar Younis apologises for ‘namaz in front of Hindus’ comment