Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘Our daughters are our future’: Shah Rukh Khan

The audience is quite impressed to see the terrific portrayal of women characters in Jawan.

Shahrukh Khan (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s love and respect for women is well-known. Be it a little girl or an elderly woman, he has always been seen rooting for females.

In fact, his latest film Jawan also celebrates the strength of female characters. From fighting the goons to ruling the screen with emotional scenes, the women of Shah Rukh’s Jawan undoubtedly acted as catalysts in making the film a blockbuster.

The audience is quite impressed to see the terrific portrayal of women characters in Jawan.

Recently, a fan took to X to share a heartfelt painting created by his daughter, using pink to symbolise girl power in the movie.

“After coming from our second Jawan show, my 11-year-old daughter went straight to her room and started painting. After a couple of hours, she came up with this. She says she loved Vikram Rathore. What about pink? She says Jawan is about girl power. anything to say senior @iamsrk,” the fan wrote.

SRK, father to 23-year-old daughter Suhana, took notice of the tweet and lauded the efforts of the fan’s daughter.

In response, he wrote, “She has got it right… Jawan is indeed about girl power. Vikram Rathore agrees too. Our daughters are our future… give my love to her with a big hug!!!”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

The film has taken the box office by storm. It has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the £50 million mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill head to Canada for Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap says Indians are ‘genetically hypocrites’
Entertainment
Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Stolen’ to be screened at London Film Festival
Entertainment
Will try to push content envelope through my brand of cinema: Ayushmann on TIME 100…
Entertainment
‘Thank You For Coming’: Ektaa Kapoor on the screening of her film at Toronto Film…
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri on new film ‘The Vaccine War’: Enemies of India will be exposed
Entertainment
‘Sholay’ actor Satinder Kumar Khosla passes away
Entertainment
Film personalities congratulate Modi for success of India’s G20 presidency
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor to attend Toronto International Film Festival for ‘Thank You For Coming’…
Entertainment
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor wraps up filming ‘Ulajh’
Entertainment
Film Heritage Foundation announces two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand’s birth centenary
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW