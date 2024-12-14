Oshwal community members honoured by Kenyan president

FOUR members of the Oshwal community in Kenya were honoured by president William Ruto on 12th December 2024 for their contributions to the country.

Over 500 Kenyans, including military leaders, were also recognised during the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations. The day marks Kenya's independence, achieved on 12th December 1963, six months after gaining self-rule from the UK.

Aruna Manilal Chandaria was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW). Aruna Chandaria is a trustee of the Chandaria Foundation and was also recognised with the Philanthropist Award 2012, alongside her husband, businessman Manu Chandaria, at the Global Peace Awards in the US.

Pankaj Meghji Shah received the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS), one of Kenya’s top honours.

Ashok Mepa Shah and Rajan Dalichand Shah were honoured with the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

The awards are part of Kenya’s national system of honours, which recognises individuals for distinguished and outstanding services to the nation.

The Oshwal community, originally from Gujarat, migrated to East Africa in the late 19th century and have since made significant cultural, religious, and business contributions in Kenya, the UK, and other parts of the world.