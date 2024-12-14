Skip to content
Oshwal community members honoured by Kenyan president

Aruna Chandaria

Aruna Manilal Chandaria was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW). (Photo: X/@TheAfricaMentor)

By Eastern EyeDec 14, 2024
FOUR members of the Oshwal community in Kenya were honoured by president William Ruto on 12th December 2024 for their contributions to the country.

Over 500 Kenyans, including military leaders, were also recognised during the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations. The day marks Kenya's independence, achieved on 12th December 1963, six months after gaining self-rule from the UK.

Aruna Manilal Chandaria was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW). Aruna Chandaria is a trustee of the Chandaria Foundation and was also recognised with the Philanthropist Award 2012, alongside her husband, businessman Manu Chandaria, at the Global Peace Awards in the US.

Pankaj Meghji Shah received the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS), one of Kenya’s top honours.

Ashok Mepa Shah and Rajan Dalichand Shah were honoured with the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

The awards are part of Kenya’s national system of honours, which recognises individuals for distinguished and outstanding services to the nation.

The Oshwal community, originally from Gujarat, migrated to East Africa in the late 19th century and have since made significant cultural, religious, and business contributions in Kenya, the UK, and other parts of the world.

aruna chandariajamhuri daykenyaoshwal communitypankaj meghji shahpresident william rutooshwal

More For You

Pankaj Lamba
Police believe Pankaj Lamba murdered 24-year-old Harshita Brella in Northamptonshire earlier this month. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Murder suspect's mother denies son's role in Harshita Brella’s death

THE MOTHER mother of Pankaj Lamba, the main suspect in the murder of his wife, Harshita Brella, has said she cannot believe her son would have killed her.

Speaking to the BBC from her home in Haryana, India, Sunil Devi said she last spoke to the couple on 10 November, the day police believe Harshita was strangled in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Weeks before death, Harshita Brella told family husband would kill her

HARSHITA BRELLA, a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November, had told her family weeks earlier that her husband, Pankaj Lamba, "was going to kill her," according to her mother, Sudesh Kumari.

"He was making her life miserable," Kumari told the BBC. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Keep ReadingShow less
Baroness Meyer

The investigation found Lady Meyer’s actions breached harassment rules with a racial element. (Photo: X/@ladylilo2)

The investigation found Lady Meyer’s actions breached harassment rules with a racial element. (Photo: X/@ladylilo2)

Baroness Meyer faces suspension for racial harassment

BARONESS Meyer is facing a three-week suspension from the House of Lords after being found guilty of racial harassment.

The Lords’ Conduct Committee concluded she harassed Lord Dholakia, a peer of Indian origin, by calling him "Lord Poppadom" during a visit to Rwanda in February, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
allu-arjun-getty

Arjun is a prominent actor in southern India, and the Pushpa franchise has been a box office success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arjun is a prominent actor in southern India, and the Pushpa franchise has been a box office success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Allu Arjun arrested following stampede death at movie screening

INDIAN actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday after a stampede during a movie screening led to the death of a woman, according to police and local media.

Large crowds had gathered earlier this month at a theatre in Hyderabad, southern India, to see the actor at the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The event reportedly led to a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her son.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naz Shah
Naz Shah
Naz Shah

Asian MPs on assisted dying bill committee

THREE Asian MPs are on a committee responsible for detailed scrutiny of the Assisted Dying Bill. The 23-member committee is made up of 14 supporters, including two ministers, and nine opponents.

The Asian lawmakers in the committee are Naz Shah and Sojan Joseph (Labour), and Neil Shastri-Hurst (Conservative).

Keep ReadingShow less
