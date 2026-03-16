Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins Best Picture as Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley take top acting honours

Highlights

One Battle After Another secures six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director



Michael B. Jordan wins his first Best Actor award for Sinners





Jessie Buckley takes Best Actress for Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet





Autumn Durald Arkapaw becomes the first woman to win Best Cinematography



The 98th Academy Awards ended with One Battle After Another claiming the Best Picture prize, capping a successful night for director Paul Thomas Anderson and his team.

The political drama won six awards in total, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, brought an end to an awards season that had remained competitive until the final moments.

‘One Battle After Another’ leads the night

One Battle After Another entered the ceremony with strong support from industry guilds and maintained that momentum throughout the night. Anderson won Best Director, ending a long wait for the filmmaker who had previously earned multiple nominations for films including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza.

The film also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing, while Sean Penn received Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. The project also picked up the newly introduced Best Casting award.

Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor for ‘Sinners’

Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Sinners, marking the first nomination and first win of his career.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, entered the ceremony with a record 16 nominations, the highest number ever received by a single film at the Academy Awards. While it did not win Best Picture, it secured several key honours including Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography.

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history with her win, becoming the first woman to receive the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Jessie Buckley takes Best Actress for ‘Hamnet’

Irish actor Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao. The award marks Buckley’s first Oscar after a previous nomination for The Lost Daughter.

In the supporting category, Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Weapons.

International and technical winners

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier won Best International Feature Film for Sentimental Value.

In animation, Kpop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature. The film’s track “Golden” also won Best Original Song, becoming the first K-pop song to receive the award.

Among the technical categories, Avatar: Fire & Ash won Best Visual Effects, while Frankenstein received awards for Production Design and Costume Design.

Documentary awards and a rare tie

The Best Documentary Feature award went to Mr. Nobody Against Putin. Best Documentary Short Film was awarded to All the Empty Rooms.

The ceremony also saw a rare tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category. The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva shared the honour, marking only the seventh tie in the history of the Academy Awards.