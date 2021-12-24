Organ donor family receives touching letter from recipient

In England, if you are over 18, you are automatically registered as a donor. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE family of a mother-of-three who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage said they were touched to receive a thank you letter from someone whose life she saved.

Leela Keshavji, from Nottinghamshire died at 47 in October last year, and her kidneys were used to help a 38-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease.

Keshavji’s husband Manoj, as reported by BBC said: “The grace with which (the recipient) wrote the letter was so touching.”

“The fact that Leela lives on, not just her legacy, but that she lives on through others – it’s made a huge impact.

“We still feel quite tearful,” he added.

The woman who is married with a daughter describes in the letter that she was diagnosed with the disease when she was pregnant and lost both her kidneys.

But she says now her life has changed, and wrote in the letter: “I would like you to know that your loved one and your family are in my thoughts and prayers every day.”

Keshavji, who was a trained Hindu priest was involved in many charity projects and always told the family about the importance of organ donation.

After her passing away, her kidneys, lungs, liver, pancreas and heart valves were used to help other people. Now her family is urging other black and Asian families to do the same.

According to the current rules on organ donation in England, if you are over 18, you are automatically registered as a donor, except one chooses to opt out.