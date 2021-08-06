Website Logo
  Friday, August 06, 2021
Opinion poll says pharmacies are the most essential services in the UK

A member of staff clears mud and silt from the floor of the Coral pharmacy on July 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A NEW public opinion poll has revealed that pharmacies are considered as the most essential services in the UK, followed by convenience stores and post office.

The poll by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has also found out that pharmacies are recognised as the second most important service which has the most positive impact on the local communities.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) chief executive Mark Lyonette said: “It’s no surprise that community pharmacies are once again on top of this annual ranking of public opinion, which highlights what people regard as essential local assets. A pharmacy is part of the fabric of society, as well as being a frontline health service.”

The report by ACS ‘The Community Barometer’ has also provided new insight into the provision of local commercial services, their role in benefitting the community, and how people feel about them.

The report looked at how people feel about the services that are available to them locally, and the impact that they have on key measures like reducing loneliness, how positive an impact they have on the community, and how essential they are, a statement said.

For the poll, 16 services were considered including restaurants, pubs/bars, pharmacies, specialist food shops, coffee shops, non-food stores, pharmacies, and others.

The top five services that have the most positive impact on house prices are post Offices, pharmacies, specialist food shops, coffee shops, and convenience stores.

Besides, pharmacies ranked 7th in the most wanted services by the consumers in their local communities.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

