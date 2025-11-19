Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

ONS revises net migration figures as 650,000 Britons leave in four years

The revised data shows that the peak of net migration was in the year to March 2023, reaching 944,000, higher than the earlier estimate of 906,000 for the year to June 2023. Net migration has since fallen.

UK border

The ONS updated its estimates for 2021 to 2024 after changes to its methods for counting movements in and out of the UK.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 19, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

NET MIGRATION to the UK over the past four years has been lower than earlier estimates because more people left the country than previously recorded, according to revised figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS updated its estimates for 2021 to 2024 after changes to its methods for counting movements in and out of the UK.

The revised data shows that the peak of net migration was in the year to March 2023, reaching 944,000, higher than the earlier estimate of 906,000 for the year to June 2023. Net migration has since fallen.

The decline has been driven by an estimated 650,000 British citizens emigrating between 2021 and 2024, which is 344,000 more than earlier ONS estimates.

Last year, 257,000 British citizens left the UK, 180,000 more than previously thought.

The updated figures indicate the UK is moving back towards pre-Brexit net migration levels of 200,000 to 250,000, with Labour government measures expected to reduce immigration further.

The Home Office estimates Labour’s policies will cut immigration by about 100,000 a year.

Analysis by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank suggests net migration could fall to 70,000 in 2026, reported The Times.

labour governmentmigrationnet migrationonsuk population

Related News

Stohr
News

Families demand inquiry into Asian surgeon’s ‘botched’ operations

BBC must rebuild trust or risk its future, says Mishal Husain
News

BBC must rebuild trust or risk its future, says Mishal Husain

Rachel Reeves rebukes budget leak, scraps income tax hike plan
News

Rachel Reeves rebukes budget leak, scraps income tax hike plan

Air India
News

Pakistan ban forces Air India to eye China’s military airspace

More For You

Dan Jarvis

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons that China was attempting to “recruit and cultivate” individuals with access to sensitive parliamentary and government information. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

MI5 warns MPs of Chinese efforts to recruit UK political staff

MI5 HAS warned MPs and peers that Chinese intelligence agents are targeting their staff, contacts and associates with “large financial incentives”.

The Security Service named two recruitment “headhunters” it said were being used by China’s Ministry of State Security to approach people “one-step removed” from high priority targets, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us