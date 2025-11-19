ONS revises net migration figures as 650,000 Britons leave in four years

NET MIGRATION to the UK over the past four years has been lower than earlier estimates because more people left the country than previously recorded, according to revised figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS updated its estimates for 2021 to 2024 after changes to its methods for counting movements in and out of the UK.

The revised data shows that the peak of net migration was in the year to March 2023, reaching 944,000, higher than the earlier estimate of 906,000 for the year to June 2023. Net migration has since fallen.

The decline has been driven by an estimated 650,000 British citizens emigrating between 2021 and 2024, which is 344,000 more than earlier ONS estimates.

Last year, 257,000 British citizens left the UK, 180,000 more than previously thought.

The updated figures indicate the UK is moving back towards pre-Brexit net migration levels of 200,000 to 250,000, with Labour government measures expected to reduce immigration further.

The Home Office estimates Labour’s policies will cut immigration by about 100,000 a year.

Analysis by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank suggests net migration could fall to 70,000 in 2026, reported The Times.