  • Thursday, August 11, 2022
Only 1% of UK firms offer cost-of-living payments to staff: ONS

The Bank of England expects headline inflation to peak at 13.3% in October.

By: Melvin Samuel

Just 1% of British businesses have offered their staff a one-off cost-of-living payment, something the Bank of England had recently flagged as an upside risk for inflation pressure, an official survey of businesses showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said 5.5% of companies employing more than 250 staff had offered such a payment in the three months leading up to mid-July.

However, a lower proportion of small companies had done so, leaving an aggregate of 1.1% for all businesses.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

