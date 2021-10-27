Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451

Asia

OneWeb partners with Saudi company to provide satellite network

OneWeb’s executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SATELLITE communication company OneWeb has partnered with Saudi Arabia to bring high-speed connectivity to the kingdom.

OneWeb’s $200 million (£145.6m) joint venture with Neom Tech & Digital Holding Company will enable the London-headquartered firm to deploy its low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation in Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East and East African countries.

The agreement also includes a long-term strategic partnership in research and development of future connectivity systems, OneWeb, the second-largest LEO operator in the world with 358 satellites, said in a statement on Tuesday (26).

Neom and OneWeb, the only licensed satellite operator in Saudi Arabia, expect to complete ground infrastructure in 2022 to provide a communication network.

Neom and the new joint venture entity will have exclusive rights to distribute OneWeb’s services in the region for seven years “from the initiation of the LEO satellite network, which is expected to commence in 2023”.

“The partnership will see the deployment of OneWeb’s low earth orbit satellite constellation, which will not only provide the rapid and reliable connectivity to enable Neom’s ecosystem of cognitive technologies but also transform businesses and rural communities in the region where access to fibre-like internet was previously unimaginable,” the statement said.

According to OneWeb’s executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, the agreement exemplifies the model through which the company’s services will reach unconnected or poorly connected regions through cooperation with international governments and local partners.

Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises holds a 38.6 per cent stake in OneWeb while the UK government has a 19.3 per cent shareholding in the company which was rescued from bankruptcy last year.

British investment minister Gerry Grimstone said the joint venture demonstrated that the UK government’s investment in OneWeb continued to be a catalyst for international collaboration while securing jobs at home and driving investment into the UK space sector.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
China’s infrastructure drive traps poor nations with £285bn ‘hidden debt’: study
Business
UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod
Business
Hinduja Global Solutions sells healthcare business to Baring PE Asia
Business
Doha beats Dubai in middle-east travel hub race: Did 2017 blockade help?
Business
Asian fashion ‘crisis in UK’
BANGLADESH
Retailers, unions agree to extend Bangladesh workers’ safety accord by 3 months
Business
Chinese government-backed firm bags Sri Lanka’s highway contract
Business
How a Pakistan-India alliance led to replacing GDP concept
Business
Pakistan lifts ban on Indian cotton, sugar imports after two years
Business
Bangladesh’s Beximco in coronavirus vaccine pact with India’s Serum Institute
Business
Alibaba shares leap after Ant Group IPO filing
Business
Asia garment workers find aid via fashion app
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK South Asians five times more prone to diabetes, experts…
Widow of millionaire battles four stepchildren for her share
Roy praises bowlers for England’s second T20 World Cup win
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win