Olivia Rodrigo's new album became a 'time capsule' of a relationship coming to an end

Highlights

Olivia Rodrigo says her new album traces the rise and fall of a relationship.

Several songs were revisited and rewritten after her split from Louis Partridge.

A collaboration with Robert Smith took on a new meaning following the breakup.

The singer describes the record as a "time capsule" of a chapter in her life.

From love story to heartbreak

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her forthcoming album, You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl in Love, evolved alongside her personal life, turning from a collection of love songs into a record about a relationship coming apart.

The singer said the album captures a period of several years and reflects the changing emotions she experienced during that time. Describing it as a "time capsule", Rodrigo said the record follows a love story from its happiest moments to its eventual breakdown.

Rodrigo was in a relationship with actor Louis Partridge for around two years before the pair reportedly split in December 2025.

Songs changed meaning after the split

One of the tracks that evolved during the process was "What's Wrong With Me", a collaboration with Robert Smith of The Cure.

Rodrigo explained that the song was originally written about the pain of missing someone. However, after revisiting it following the end of her relationship, she realised the emotions behind the track had shifted.

The song's lyrics took on a different meaning as she began to view the relationship itself as the source of her unhappiness rather than the distance between them.

Reworking the album's emotional journey

Another song, "Purple", also underwent changes before the album was completed.

Rodrigo said it started out as a sweet love song but was later revisited with altered lyrics and new musical arrangements. The revised version now marks a turning point in the album's narrative, where the romance begins to unravel.

The changes helped shape the overall direction of the record, which Rodrigo said reflects the full arc of a relationship rather than a single moment in time.

The changes helped shape the overall direction of the record Getty Images

Elsewhere, the singer looked back on her appearance at Glastonbury Festival, where she performed alongside Smith for the first time.

Despite feeling nervous before taking to the stage, Rodrigo said the anxiety disappeared once the performance began and she felt completely at home in front of the crowd.

The three-time Grammy winner also shared a lighter memory from the day, revealing she enjoyed several bowls of sticky toffee pudding before the performance.

You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl in Love is due for release on 12 June.