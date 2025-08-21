Olivia Dunne shares behind-the-scenes reality of viral bathtub shoot

Highlights:

Olivia Dunne starred in a viral bubble bath shoot for a new Fanatics series.



The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model revealed the not-so-glamorous side of filming.



Her TikTok showing behind-the-scenes chaos has gained over 700,000 views.



Fans and family flooded the comments with jokes and questions.



Fanatics partnership and viral moment

Retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Olivia Dunne has gone viral again, this time thanks to an unusual shoot for Fanatics.

The brand announced its new digital series, Explained by Livvy Dunne, where the influencer takes on complex topics in a playful style. The launch video showed Dunne in a bubble bath—similar in style to Margot Robbie’s cameo in The Big Short—but with a twist: the tub was set up in the middle of a football field.

TikTok reveals the reality

On Tuesday, Dunne gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot on TikTok. The clip, which has already attracted more than 700,000 views, showed her sitting in the bath for hours while production staff worked around her to keep her covered with bubbles.

“I sat there for 3 hours😭 @Fanatics #fanatics #football #sports #rosebowl #sportsbetting,” she wrote in the caption.

The video was set to the viral “Jet2 Advert” soundtrack, often used to highlight chaotic twists during seemingly relaxing moments.

Fan and family reactions

The post quickly filled with light-hearted comments. Her sister Julz joked: “I can feel the bath water comments from miles away,” to which Dunne replied, “2021 all over again.”

Others joined in with their own humour, including:

“Did they warm the water up at least?”



“And my mom said bubble technician was a job with no future.”



“Football and bubble baths are the best things in life.”





Brand statement

Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s Chief Marketing Officer, Selena Kalvaria, said:

“As a disruptor brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook. By working with a cultural force like Livvy, we’re telling our story in a way that expands our reach with existing betting audiences—and speaks to new ones, too.”