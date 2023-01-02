Oldham mosque launches probe after ‘hoax’ letter says 10 Muslim females ‘left Islam & transitioned’

A statement from Oldham Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre said the letter was not authorised by its senior management and it was investigating how it came into distribution.

Representational Image (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A mosque in Oldham has said that it has begun a probe after an unofficial letter claimed that 10 young ‘Muslim females had left Islam and transitioned’. It said that the note was not authorised by its senior management and that efforts were underway to understand how it came into circulation.

The investigation was launched after the letter was shared.

According to the Oldham Times which reported about the matter, the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre asked the public to ignore the letter’s contents that included grammatical mistakes and ‘misinformation’.

“We have been made aware of a letter that was distributed and an extract of which is circulating on social media,” a statement from Oldham Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre said.

“We want to make it clear that this letter was not authorised by the senior management of the mosque and we are currently investigating how it came into distribution.

“We ask that you ignore the contents of this letter and any information contained within it.”

The statement also said that the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre seeks to uphold the highest standard of integrity and transparency and that the organisation took the “misinformation” seriously and will take necessary actions.

The Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre involves itself in various charitable and religious events throughout the year.

It was reported that the ‘hoax’ letter was sent to the parents.

It claimed that mosque classes would revert to two hours of teaching to address the RSE Syllabus teaching students in schools.

It also told the parents that 10 young Muslim females in the town, who are not affiliated to the mosque, had decided to ‘leave Islam’ and ‘change their gender’.