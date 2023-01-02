Website Logo
  • Monday, January 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Oldham mosque launches probe after ‘hoax’ letter says 10 Muslim females ‘left Islam & transitioned’

A statement from Oldham Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre said the letter was not authorised by its senior management and it was investigating how it came into distribution.

Representational Image (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A mosque in Oldham has said that it has begun a probe after an unofficial letter claimed that 10 young ‘Muslim females had left Islam and transitioned’. It said that the note was not authorised by its senior management and that efforts were underway to understand how it came into circulation.

The investigation was launched after the letter was shared.

According to the Oldham Times which reported about the matter, the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre asked the public to ignore the letter’s contents that included grammatical mistakes and ‘misinformation’.

“We have been made aware of a letter that was distributed and an extract of which is circulating on social media,” a statement from Oldham Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre said.

“We want to make it clear that this letter was not authorised by the senior management of the mosque and we are currently investigating how it came into distribution.

“We ask that you ignore the contents of this letter and any information contained within it.”

The statement also said that the Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre seeks to uphold the highest standard of integrity and transparency and that the organisation took the “misinformation” seriously and will take necessary actions.

The Madina Mosque and Islamic Centre involves itself in various charitable and religious events throughout the year.

It was reported that the ‘hoax’ letter was sent to the parents.

It claimed that mosque classes would revert to two hours of teaching to address the RSE Syllabus teaching students in schools.

It also told the parents that 10 young Muslim females in the town, who are not affiliated to the mosque, had decided to ‘leave Islam’ and ‘change their gender’.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Unsolved murder: Mystery continues to shroud Surjit Takhar’s death years after he was found dead
News
Breakthrough NHS treatment transforms the life of Sanah Shaikh, who has Sickle Cell condition: ‘I…
News
Burnley siblings who sexually assaulted girl for five years jailed
News
Three Indian-Americans take oath as county judges in US
News
Rishi Sunak offered £1m in exchange for going vegan for a month
News
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi wanted Putin to defuse India-Pakistan standoff
News
Raise legal age to buy tobacco to prevent million cancer cases, says UK…
News
New Year honours: Professor Partha Dasgupta leads British Asian recognition with Knights Grand…
News
Immune evasive Covid variant omicron XBB.1.5 spreads fast in US
News
UK’s problems won’t go away in 2023, warns Sunak in New Year message
News
Fleeing Audi driver jailed for injuring couple before crashing into school
News
Rishi Sunak considers Covid travel curbs for China
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW