Debate over public inquiry into Oldham child abuse cases

Jess-Phillips-Getty

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said that it is for Oldham Council to decide if a local investigation is necessary. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra
THE DECISION to hold a public inquiry into historical child abuse cases in Oldham has sparked widespread debate.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has declined to launch a national inquiry, stating it is for Oldham Council to decide if a local investigation is necessary, reported The Telegraph.

The issue has drawn responses from across the political spectrum, with calls for transparency and justice for survivors.

In 2022, a report criticised local agencies for failing to protect children, leading to growing demands for broader scrutiny. However, the question of whether a national or local inquiry is appropriate remains unresolved.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, reiterated her demand for a full-scale national inquiry, stating: “The time is long overdue for a comprehensive investigation. Victims deserve justice, and authorities need to connect the dots.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage criticised Badenoch, pointing out that the Conservative Party, during its time in government, had not addressed the issue comprehensively.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk entered the debate on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming political considerations might influence decisions regarding abuse inquiries. His comments have reignited scrutiny of how abuse cases have been handled historically.

Labour defended its position, highlighting past support for independent investigations, including the 2022 national child abuse inquiry and reviews conducted in other towns.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We continue to support independent inquiries and reviews to secure justice for victims. The decision to commission a local inquiry lies with the local council, and we welcome efforts by Oldham Council to address these serious issues.”

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, called on Jess Phillips to reconsider her decision and argued that any inquiry should include a review of the Crown Prosecution Service's actions during Keir Starmer’s tenure as director of public prosecutions.

Starmer has rejected claims by Musk and others, stating that as head of the CPS, he took significant steps to improve the handling of such cases. He has previously acknowledged systemic challenges and the need for ongoing reforms.

The widespread abuse of girls, first exposed over a decade ago in English towns and cities such as Rochdale, Rotherham, and Oldham, has remained a contentious issue.

A series of court cases resulted in the conviction of dozens of men, predominantly of South Asian Muslim background. The victims were vulnerable girls, most of whom were white.

Official reports into the failures of police and social workers to stop the abuse revealed that some officials ignored the crimes, fearing accusations of racism.

An inquiry into the abuse in Rotherham uncovered that 1,400 children had been sexually exploited over 16 years, primarily by British Pakistani men, reported the BBC.

Far-right figures, notably Tommy Robinson, have capitalised on these scandals.

