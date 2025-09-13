Woman raped in racially aggravated attack in Oldbury

Skip to content
Sep 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism.
A WOMAN in her 20s was raped in Oldbury in what police are treating as a racially aggravated attack.

Chief Supt Kim Madill of Sandwell Police said: “We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other enquiries well under way. We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible. Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area.”

The first suspect has been described as white, with a shaved head and of heavy build, wearing a dark sweatshirt and gloves. The second man was also white, wearing a grey top with a silver zip. Police said the incident is being treated as isolated and urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 798 of September 9.

The Sikh Federation (UK) said the perpetrators reportedly told the woman: “You don't belong in this country, get out.” Dabinderjit Singh of the group said the attack happened “in broad daylight on a busy road” and criticised politicians for failing to condemn it.

Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan said on X the case was “a truly horrific attack” and that police were treating it as a hate crime and working “extremely sympathetically with the victim at her pace.”

