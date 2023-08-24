Website Logo
  Thursday, August 24, 2023
Nurse appeals for information about son’s death

Matthew Schofield, 34, was found dead in Leicester on June 11 after being assaulted

Matthew Schofield

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE mother of a man found dead in Leicester more than two months ago has renewed her appeal to the public to share with the police any information related to his mysterious death.

Matthew Schofield, 34, was found close to the junction with Belgrave Circle around 4.20 am on June 11 and Leicestershire Police believe he had been assaulted more than an hour earlier. Eight people were arrested during the murder investigation but none has been charged so far.

His mother Emma Daniels, who is desperately seeking justice and trying to know what led to his death, organised a vigil in Leicester on Saturday (19).

“We know somebody knows something (about his death),” she said in a video message, asking them to come forward to share the information.

“My son not only had his life taken away from him, he was lying on his own for 27 minutes… He did not have someone to hold his hand when died…” the nurse said.

 

Daniels, 53, cut short her holiday in Turkey after receiving the news of her son’s death and returned to the UK.

Her family has been sharing appeals for information online and posting paper appeals through the letter boxes of people who live near the scene in Belgrave.

She told Leicester Mercury that Schofield, a labourer who grew up in Rushey Mead, “was always a very passionate young man” who “had a shy, quiet manner to him, but he did love to party as well.”

“He adored his son and had a lovely relationship with his brother and sister. Growing up, Matthew hated school and everyone always said he was very shy, but he was so kind and the best thing that happened to him was having his son.”

“It was just awful, because for the first 24 hours, it (his death) was treated as unexplained, and then it came out that it was an assault. I was just in a state of shock,” she said.

“Every hour of the day that I’m not at work, I’m just thinking about Matthew. I just want to get him justice.

“To anyone who knows anything about what happened, I want to say that I know how difficult it is to come forward but I hope they can do the right thing.”

She said her son “made a few mistakes throughout his life, as we all do”.

“But he’s always taken responsibility and that’s what whoever did this to him needs to do,” she said.

Police said in the most recent update that the investigation continued, trying to “piece together the events”.

Detective Inspector Jen Heggs who is investigating the case said the force was supporting the family who “continue to grieve the loss of a loved one.”

“They deserve to know the truth of what led to his death and see that anyone who was responsible is brought to justice.”

The force said anyone can share information by visiting http://mipp.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident 132 of 11 June. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

