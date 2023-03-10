Website Logo
  • Friday, March 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Now, Toronto school board recognises caste discrimination

The move comes weeks after Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination after a city council vote

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TORONTO’S school board has become the first in Canada to recognise that caste discrimination exists in the city’s schools and has asked a provincial human rights body to help in creating a framework to address the issue.

The Toronto District School Board on Wednesday (8) voted in favour of a motion to that effect, which was introduced by board trustee Yalini Rajakulasingam. Sixteen trustees voted in favour of the motion and five voted against it.

The move addresses an issue important to the area’s south Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities. It comes weeks after Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination after a city council vote.

India’s caste system is among the world’s oldest forms of rigid social stratification.

“This motion is not about division, it is about creating healing and empowering communities and providing them safer schools that students deserve,” Rajakulasingam said.

Rajakulasingam called for a partnership between the human rights commission of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, and Toronto’s school board.

The caste system dates back thousands of years and allows many privileges to upper castes but represses lower castes. The Dalit community is on the lowest rung of the Hindu caste system and have been treated as “untouchables.”

Caste discrimination was outlawed in India over 70 years ago, yet bias persists, according to several studies in recent years, including one that found people from lower castes were under-represented in higher-paying jobs.

Even though India has banned untouchability, Dalits still face widespread abuse across that country, where their attempts at upward social mobility have at times been violently put down.

Debate over the caste system’s hierarchy is contentious in India and abroad, with the issue intertwined with religion. Some people say discrimination is now rare. Indian government policies reserving seats for lower-caste students at top Indian universities have helped many land tech jobs in the West in recent years.

Activists opposing caste discrimination say it is no different from other forms of discrimination like racism and hence should be outlawed.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘We’ve had enough’: Britain’s junior doctors prepare to strike from March 13
HEADLINE STORY
Boeing to set up 737 freighter conversion facility in India
HEADLINE STORY
Khawaja’s century powers Australia to 255-4 against India
News
Managing impact of inflation on families and firms is policy priority: Dr Swati Dhingra
INDIA
Modi, Australian premier Albanese take lap of honour at stadium ahead of fourth test
INDIA
Albanese begins India tour, plays Holi in Gujarat
News
Rishi Sunak leads the way with coveted Hammer award at iconic GG2 Leadership…
News
Rishi Sunak tops 2023 GG2 Power List for second consecutive year
News
Muslims had lowest rates of suicide in England and Wales, ONS data reveals
HEADLINE STORY
CDC report links consumption of Indian-made cough syrups to child deaths in Gambia
HEADLINE STORY
Asian NATO strategy of the US bound to fail, says Chinese foreign minister
News
Mikes in Indian Parliament silenced, Rahul Gandhi tells British MPs
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW