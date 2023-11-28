Nottingham attacks: Man admits to killing three

Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19-year-old students at the University of Nottingham, along with Ian Coates, a 65-year-old school caretaker, were killed after being stabbed in separate incidents

Grace O’Malley-Kumar hailed from Woodford, London, where she was a medical student and a dedicated hockey player – Image Credit: Twitter:@SouthgateHC

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A man, identified as Valdo Calocane, 32 and also known as Adam Mendes has admitted to killing three people in a series of attacks that occurred in Nottingham in June.

Though Calocane has denied murder, he has admitted to charges of manslaughter and attempted murder on grounds of diminished responsibility.

Calocane has also admitted to the attempted murder of three others.

Webber and O’Malley-Kumar, were stabbed on Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am while Coates was discovered dead with knife wounds on Magdala Road following an alleged theft of his van.

The stolen van was used to drive into pedestrians in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street, in the city centre causing severe injuries to Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski, and Sharon Miller.

During his appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (28), he was seen wearing a dark suit and responded to the name Adam Mendes, The Guardian reported.

The defence lawyer Pete Joyce KC said, “the defendant does not dispute the physical acts of any of the prosecution’s case” but the defence say he “was suffering from extreme mental illness” at the time.

The case has been adjourned until January 16, pending the prosecution’s review of medical evidence to decide whether to accept the pleas.

All charges stem from a 90-minute period in Nottingham during the early hours of June 13.

After the attacks, numerous people attended vigils held in memory of the victims.

O’Malley-Kumar and Webber were fatally stabbed while returning from a night out in the city. Additionally, Coates was found dead 2 miles away, having been stabbed on his way to work.

Subsequently, his van was taken into Nottingham city centre and driven into pedestrians waiting near a bus stop.

Calocane, a former engineering student at the University of Nottingham, was arrested after abandoning the vehicle and approaching officers while armed with a knife.

O’Malley-Kumar hailed from Woodford, London, where she was a medical student and a dedicated hockey player.

Eager to apply to the Royal Army Medical Corps, she was remembered as an “angelic child” at her funeral in Westminster cathedral in July.

Her father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, fondly recalled her as someone who constantly strived to serve her country and community, describing her as truly amazing.

Webber, a history student from Taunton, Somerset, was described by his family as a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man” who had a passion for cricket.

Coates who was approaching retirement was known for his support of Nottingham Forest and for establishing a fishing club to assist young individuals. His sons said his death had deeply impacted everyone.