Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Nothing happened for me on the basis of luck: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes films like Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

One of India’s most sought-after actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly an inspiration in many ways. From humble beginnings to achieving global fame, he is proof that with hard work, dedication, and a can-do attitude, you can make your dreams come true. His journey from being a watchman to a global superstar has certainly been a motivation for the youth to forge ahead towards their goals and dreams.

While talking about the importance of hard work in his success, he says during an interview, “I have had my own struggles with gas connection and passports. I used to not get that easily. Since I didn’t have documents, I still kept on going and eventually got them. All this while I have realized that I had to make an effort for everything. Nothing happened for me on the basis of luck. It was all hard work. The amount of hard work I have put in if anybody who does this much will reach higher places than I have reached so far.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes films like Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Actor-politician Kirron Kher tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment
The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film Of The Year’ at Iconic Gold Awards 2023
Entertainment
Police beef up Salman’s security post threat e-mail
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: Important to portray Indian women beautifully to global audience
Entertainment
Priyanka thinks Alaya F could be the next Bollywood superstar
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan clocks 50 days in theatres worldwide
Entertainment
Gaslight trailer gets Vikrant Massey’s fans excited: ‘This looks promising’
Entertainment
Makers drop new song from Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato
Entertainment
Jackky Bhagnani takes complete charge of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Entertainment
Oscars 2023: SRK calls RRR and The Elephant Whisperers win ‘truly inspirational’
Entertainment
‘Drew strength and inspiration from my mother’: Rani Mukerji on her role in…
Entertainment
The Top 10 Nasir Hussain movies
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW