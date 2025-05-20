Skip to content
From Beyoncé to John Cena, 10 stars turning nostalgia into marketing gold

From 90s fashion revivals to cartoon crossovers, brands are blending past and present to win over Gen Z and millennials.

Pooja Pillai
Pooja Pillai
May 20, 2025
From 90s fashion flashbacks to revived cartoon icons, 2025 is proving that everything old is new again or at least in celebrity-fronted brand campaigns. This decade, nostalgia isn’t just a vibe, but a full-blown economy. Across fashion, gaming, beauty, and music, brands are digging into pop culture’s archives to strike an emotional chord with consumers. Whether it’s John Cena teaming up with SpongeBob SquarePants for a gaming crossover, or Beyoncé revisiting a classic Levi’s ad from 1991, the throughline is clear: audiences crave the familiar but with a fresh twist.

But why does it work? Because in a world of algorithm-chasing trends and digital fatigue, nothing hits harder than the warm, fuzzy punch of ‘remember when’. And the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and music are cashing in big time.
Here are 10 brilliant nostalgia plays of 2025, ranked by how hard they made us yell, "Take my money!"

  • John Cena x Brawl Stars x SpongeBob SquarePants
WWE legend and actor John Cena teamed up with Supercell’s Brawl Stars to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants. The ad hilariously shows Cena’s phone sinking into the ocean, merging the worlds of Brawl Stars and Bikini Bottom. This crossover not only brought together gaming and animation fans but also played on Cena’s iconic wrestling persona, generating significant buzz online.

  • David Guetta Revives ‘The Final Countdown’

French DJ David Guetta collaborated with Hypaton and Europe to release ‘The Final Countdown 2025’, reimagining the classic 1986 rock anthem with an electronic twist. The track blends Guetta’s EDM style with the song’s epic essence, hitting both new listeners and long-time fans. This modern revival became an instant hit on streaming platforms, proving that the iconic track’s spirit is still alive.

  • Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Farewell
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance to promote Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth and final instalment of the franchise. Cruise’s global promotional tour, complete with daring stunts and a rare TikTok appearance, stirred nostalgia while celebrating the 25-year legacy of the iconic spy series.

  • Zendaya Channels Early 2000s with Louis Vuitton
Fronting Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2025 campaign, Zendaya brought back the brand’s iconic Takashi Murakami cherry print. With over 70 pieces bringing together early 2000s aesthetics and contemporary fashion, the campaign was a nod to a nostalgic fashion era, and Zendaya’s star power made it a viral hit.

  • Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty ’90s Revival
Hailey Bieber led Rhode Beauty’s ‘Peptide Lip Shape’ campaign, embracing ’90s nostalgia with pastel visuals reminiscent of films like Clueless. Accompanied by singer-dancer Tate McRae, the campaign’s vibrant aesthetic and Bieber’s influence made it a top trend on beauty blogs and social media.


  • Wonyoung of IVE Revives Tommy Girl Aesthetic
As the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Girl capsule collection, Wonyoung from IVE channelled the brand’s 1990s fragrance and preppy fashion. The collection marked Tommy Girl’s 40th anniversary, and Wonyoung’s global fanbase ensured the campaign’s success, bringing together retro and modern streetwear.


  • Beyoncé & Levi’s ‘Pool Hall’ Denim Campaign
Beyoncé starred in Levi’s RE:IMAGINE ‘Pool Hall’ campaign, paying homage to the brand’s iconic early-1990s ads. Set in a vintage pool hall, the spot featured classic 501 jeans and retro styling. Beyoncé’s stardom revived Levi’s heritage, and her social media teasers racked up over 12 million views, boosting denim sales significantly.

  • Salt-N-Pepa & Grandma’s Cookies ‘Sweet Beat’ Campaign

Hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa teamed up with Grandma’s Cookies to launch the ‘Sweet Beat’ campaign, remixing the childhood rhyme ‘Who Stole the Cookie from the Cookie Jar?’ into a catchy rap. The ad’s playful throwback vibes and Salt-N-Pepa’s performance made it a hit among both millennials and Gen Z, while social media challenges fuelled its viral status.



  • Hellmann’s Reimagines When Harry Met Sally
Hellmann’s recreated the iconic diner scene from When Harry Met Sally with Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Sydney Sweeney. The commercial cleverly mixes the classic rom-com’s charm with contemporary humour, resonating with audiences who fondly remember the original 1989 film. The ad’s light-hearted nostalgia made it a memorable Super Bowl moment.

  • Chloe Fineman’s ‘Ugly Cry’ for Maybelline
Comedian Chloe Fineman starred in Maybelline’s ‘Ugly Cry, Perfect Liner’ campaign, channelling the dramatic emotions of 1990s music videos. The ad humorously presents Maybelline’s Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Eyeliner, playing off the durability of makeup during emotional moments. Fineman’s quirky take on ’90s pop culture became a social media favourite.

Why these campaigns worked

Let’s be real: nostalgia isn’t just marketing. It’s emotional time travel. These stars know exactly which buttons to push: the cartoons we watched, the songs we screamed into hairbrushes, the jeans we begged our parents to buy.
And in 2025? They’re not just selling products. They’re selling a feeling; one that says, ‘Remember this? Yeah, you loved it. Here it is again.’

