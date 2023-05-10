Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

FEATURES

Northampton restaurant prepares world’s most expensive curry dish

Made by Saffron restaurant in Northampton, the dish also has been infused with expensive spices

Saffron’s executive chef Abdul Hye with the Curry Royal (Photo: Faceboon/Saffron Northampton)

By: Pramod Thomas

A chicken tikka curry, topped with a 24 carat gold leaf in celebration of King Charles’s coronation, is supposedly the world’s most expensive curry at over £2,000.

Made by Saffron restaurant in Northampton, the dish also has been infused with expensive spices.

Owner Naz Islam says it’s “fit for a king” with a customers having to fork out £2,023 for it.

He said a special delivery was arranged to Buckingham Palace so that King Charles had the chance to taste it himself.

“We have sourced the very finest ingredients from around the world to produce a curry that is fit for a King,” said Islam.

“We will be using 10g of Asian saffron in the dish, one of the most expensive spices you can buy. Edible gold leaf will top the dish to give it an extra regal feel.

“The price tag might be prohibitive unless you live in a palace but for any royalists with deep pockets this is the perfect way to show your support for our new King and Queen.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FEATURES
Asians star in coronation concert at Windsor Castle
FEATURES
Coronation of King Charles III: Public’s response ranges from enthusiasm to indifference
FEATURES
Timetable for the Coronation of King Charles III
FEATURES
From the procession to the anointing: a guide to the key moments in King Charles’…
FEATURES
The Crown: A symbol of majesty, authority, and superlative branding
FEATURES
Top 10 motivational tips from Nehal Chudasama
FEATURES
Coronation of King Charles III: Teen cancer survivor, food writer to represent British…
FEATURES
Architect Yasmeen Lari delivers affordable homes in flood-hit Pakistan
FEATURES
Met Gala 2023: Meet Prabal Gurung, the designer who dressed Alia Bhatt, Isha…
FEATURES
Coronation of King Charles III: Get ready for the ceremony with these unusual…
FEATURES
Coronation of King Charles III: Meet the royal and political figures attending the…
News
King Charles approves Royal Mail’s Coronation stamps collection
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW