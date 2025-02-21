Norovirus cases in England’s hospitals reach record high

A RECORD number of patients in England were admitted to hospitals with norovirus last week, according to NHS England.
Data showed an average of 1,160 patients per day were hospitalised with the virus, double the number recorded during the same period last year.
The number of cases increased by 22 per cent from the previous week, reaching the highest level since records began in 2012.
More than 1 per cent of hospital beds were occupied by patients with the virus.
The outbreak has also impacted hospital operations, with nearly 300 empty beds taken out of service daily for isolation and cleaning.
Flu cases, however, have declined, with just over 1,700 beds occupied by patients with the virus.
NHS England medical director Prof Sir Stephen Powis said, "It is concerning to see the number of patients with norovirus hit an all-time high, and there is no let-up for hospital staff who are working tirelessly to treat more than a thousand patients each day with the horrible bug, on top of other winter viruses."
He advised people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and to avoid contact with others until at least two days after symptoms have stopped.
Norovirus spreads easily through close contact, contaminated food, and surfaces.
NHS guidance advises people with symptoms to stay home, drink fluids, and wash their hands regularly, as many household disinfectants and alcohol-based hand gels are ineffective against the virus.
Those unable to keep fluids down or experiencing prolonged illness should seek medical advice.