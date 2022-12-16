NoriZite nasal spray blocks infection with Omicron variant of Covid-19 in cell culture

NoriZite is an easy-to-use nasal device designed to block and trap inhaled viral particles.

NoriZite nasal spray

By: Pramod Thomas

Laboratory studies have proved that NoriZite nasal spray can block the infection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Birmingham Biotech announced on Thursday (15).

The research confirmed the complete inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection for up to 48 hours when exposed to the unique blend of carrageenan and gellan gum.

The easy-to-use nasal device designed to block and trap inhaled viral particles was developed in the Healthcare Technologies Institute at the University of Birmingham in 2021.

Birmingham Biotech operates in diagnostic tests and protective nasal and throat sprays for medical conditions with an urgent, unmet need.

Using an experimental cell culture set-up, researchers created an environment where the spray formed a physical barrier between the cells and virus. They then observed over 48 hours to see if any of the virus could penetrate the barrier and cause infection.

NoriZite nasal spray was able to completely block diffusion of the different strains, preventing any infection of the cells. It can prevent viruses from infecting local cells by providing a powerful barrier that physically blocks virus particles, the statement added.

The research was conducted by the Stamataki research group at the university’s Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy.

“Our formulation has been carefully designed with ingredients that form a scientifically proven, powerful barrier to viruses entering the body. If nasal spray formulations are too thin, they will drip out of the nose, meaning they are ineffective or have to be re-applied frequently,” said Michael Hsu, managing director at Birmingham Biotech. “NoriZite has a carefully balanced viscosity that means it covers up to six times more surface area than many other standard sprays on the market, whilst also being retained in the nose for up to six hours after each application.”

He added that the spray can be used in environments such as public transport, Christmas parties and large gatherings, offering an additional layer of protection.

The research data is currently held on file by Birmingham Biotech, and the University of Birmingham researchers plan to submit a fuller set of data for publication in the next few months.

NoriZite is available on Amazon, and is expected to arrive in store and online at pharmacies soon. It is priced at ocket sized 10ml – £9.99, 20ml – £15.99.

Dr Richard Moakes from the University of Birmingham, said: “NoriZite nasal spray has a multi-factorial approach to preventing infection. Not only does it maximise the use of carrageenan, which literature shows us to have anti-viral effects, but its viscous formulation means that it can trap the virus as it cannot diffuse through it – as we have demonstrated in our lab studies.”