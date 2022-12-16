Website Logo
  • Friday, December 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

NoriZite nasal spray blocks infection with Omicron variant of Covid-19 in cell culture

NoriZite is an easy-to-use nasal device designed to block and trap inhaled viral particles.

NoriZite nasal spray

By: Pramod Thomas

Laboratory studies have proved that NoriZite nasal spray can block the infection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Birmingham Biotech announced on Thursday (15).

The research confirmed the complete inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection for up to 48 hours when exposed to the unique blend of carrageenan and gellan gum.

The easy-to-use nasal device designed to block and trap inhaled viral particles was developed in the Healthcare Technologies Institute at the University of Birmingham in 2021.

Birmingham Biotech operates in diagnostic tests and protective nasal and throat sprays for medical conditions with an urgent, unmet need.

Using an experimental cell culture set-up, researchers created an environment where the spray formed a physical barrier between the cells and virus. They then observed over 48 hours to see if any of the virus could penetrate the barrier and cause infection.

NoriZite nasal spray was able to completely block diffusion of the different strains, preventing any infection of the cells. It can prevent viruses from infecting local cells by providing a powerful barrier that physically blocks virus particles, the statement added.

The research was conducted by the Stamataki research group at the university’s Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy.

“Our formulation has been carefully designed with ingredients that form a scientifically proven, powerful barrier to viruses entering the body. If nasal spray formulations are too thin, they will drip out of the nose, meaning they are ineffective or have to be re-applied frequently,” said Michael Hsu, managing director at Birmingham Biotech. “NoriZite has a carefully balanced viscosity that means it covers up to six times more surface area than many other standard sprays on the market, whilst also being retained in the nose for up to six hours after each application.”

He added that the spray can be used in environments such as public transport, Christmas parties and large gatherings, offering an additional layer of protection.

The research data is currently held on file by Birmingham Biotech, and the University of Birmingham researchers plan to submit a fuller set of data for publication in the next few months.

NoriZite is available on Amazon, and is expected to arrive in store and online at pharmacies soon. It is priced at ocket sized 10ml – £9.99, 20ml – £15.99.

Dr Richard Moakes from the University of Birmingham, said: “NoriZite nasal spray has a multi-factorial approach to preventing infection. Not only does it maximise the use of carrageenan, which literature shows us to have anti-viral effects, but its viscous formulation means that it can trap the virus as it cannot diffuse through it – as we have demonstrated in our lab studies.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘I’ve been in so much pain my whole life’: Amy Schumer talks about her battle…
HEALTH
Are all fats ‘bad’ for your health?
News
How to prevent cold when everyone around you is sick
News
Anorexia and bulimia: Everything about the eating disorders that tormented Hollywood legend Jane Fonda
News
Can drinking warm water bring healthy glow to your face?
HEALTH
Want to manage your cholesterol levels? Avoid these foods during winter
News
Obese patients get ineffective weight loss advice from doctors: Study
News
Winter vagina: What is it and should you be worried?
News
Ayurvedic remedies that heal the gut and reduce bloating
News
Raw turmeric can boost your health this winter; here’s how
News
One-minute bursts of exercise can cut risk of early death – Study
News
Artificial sweetener in some 5,000 diet goods, beverages linked to anxiety
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW