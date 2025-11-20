Skip to content
Nora Fatehi makes Tonight Show debut, performs her new single with Shenseea

She brought her new track to Jimmy Fallon with a performance that landed instantly with viewers.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s Tonight Show appearance expands her global reach as she performs her latest single

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Nora Fatehi Tonight Show debut lands with a tight, high-energy set
  • Performs What Do I Know (Just A Girl) with Shenseea on Fallon
  • Shares backstage moments with Jimmy Fallon and Ed Sheeran
  • Appearance comes days after she hit back at drug party rumours
  • A new turn in her push toward full-scale global pop

Nora Fatehi's Tonight Show night was not just another TV slot; it opened with her standing under bright studio lights, the music kicking in, and one sharp move setting the pace. It was a quick reminder of how far she has travelled from her first Roar promo rounds in Mumbai. The performance also arrived amidst chatter tied to a separate drug rumours story she pushed back against online.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi's Tonight Show appearance expands her global reach as she performs her latest single


Why the Nora Fatehi Tonight Show debut landed the way it did

The staging was bare, almost intentional, letting her hold that space with Shenseea beside her. The track What Do I Know (Just A Girl), written by Justin Tranter, sounded cleaner live than in the studio cut. Photos from backstage showed her in an all-red outfit next to Fallon and Ed Sheeran, who taped parts of the same episode.

The single is her first under Anjula Acharia’s 5 Junction Records in partnership with Warner Records, another detail pointing at a long road beyond one TV appearance.


How the stage chemistry with Shenseea shaped the moment

Nora and Shenseea did not overplay it. They mirrored each other in steps from the video but cut down for TV. That helped the song feel tighter. Their last collaboration pushed the video past 33 million views, and this performance carried some of that same pulse. Fans online called it a “proud moment” for Indian representation on a US late-night platform. A few even tagged the Tonight Show page asking for a repeat slot.


How Nora Fatehi addressed the controversy around the drug-party story

Days before the episode dropped, Nora posted a long note on Instagram pushing back against being linked to alleged drug-fuelled rave parties in Mumbai. She called the coverage baseless and defamatory, saying she does not go to parties and spends her time working or flying between shoots.

Nora's Instagram Story


What Nora Fatehi Tonight Show success signals for her next steps

The buzz continued into the end credits of the episode as viewers picked her out as one of the night’s unexpected highlights. Not bad for a first US TV appearance, and by the look of it, not the last.

