  Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Entertainment

No direct-to-digital release for RRR, Attack and Gangubai Kathiawadi

By: Murtuza Nullwala

While the theatres in India have started functioning in a few states, the box office collections of BellBottom and Chehre are proof that moviegoers are currently not keen on watching Hindi films in theatres.

Many filmmakers are taking the digital route and releasing their films on streaming platforms. There have been reports of RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi also getting a direct-to-digital release.

But now, Pen Studios has shared an official statement that their movies RRR, Attack, and Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres. They tweeted, “We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. – Dr Jayantilal Gada Chairman and MD Pen Studios.”

The statement reads, “We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR & Attack will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie was slated to release in July this year, but it was postponed.

RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli, features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 13th October 2021.

Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film was slated to release in theatres on 13th August 2021 but was postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced.

