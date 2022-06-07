Website Logo
No compromise on country’s nuclear program: Pakistani Army

Nuclear capabilities guarantee the defense and integrity of the motherland, says Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Pakistani army soldiers travel on a vehicle carrying a long-range ballistic Shaheen II missile during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Pakistani Army on Monday said that country’s nuclear capability is the guarantor of deterrence and defence of the motherland and no compromise will be made on the country’s nuclear program.

This comes after Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier said that the country will lose its deterrent nuclear capabilities if the country’s establishment does not make the right decisions, ARY News reported.

As per Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) delivered the keynote address during the seminar on “Regional Environment and Imperatives of Security” at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) in Islamabad.

“Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities guarantee the defense and integrity of the motherland,” the CJCSC said.

He further said, “Pakistan’s nuclear programme enjoys across the board support of all political parties and the people of Pakistan. The NCA, with all its political and military leadership, stands firm for the strategic program.”

He asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its nuclear program, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan is a confident and responsible nuclear power. It pursues the policy of full-spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum deterrence,” the ISPR quoted CJCSC as saying.

“Our national security and safety architecture meets all national and international obligations and caters for all kinds of scenarios”
“As a norm in other nuclear-capable nations, unnecessary and unfounded views on the strategic program should be avoided. When necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views,” the Chairman JCSC concluded. (ANI)

