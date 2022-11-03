Niti Taylor: Dazzling star who is capturing hearts

By: ASJAD NAZIR

Fans reveal their love for popular actress and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa standout contestant ahead of her birthday

A standout star of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been Niti Taylor. The popular actress has dazzled

audiences and judges with winning dance performances and really stood out in the hugely competitive ongoing reality TV series.

The small-screen star will receive more warm wishes this week from her fan family, affectionately known as ‘fanmily’, as she celebrates her 28th birthday on November 8.

To mark her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa success and turning a year older this week, Eastern Eye got dedicated fans on Twitter to reveal why they love youth icon Niti.

@Aashnamehta22: Niti Taylor is one the finest and down-to-earth actresses I have ever seen. When I met her, it was like meeting a friend. She treats fans like family. She is one of the most humble and generous women.

@Aishwarya1137: As an actress, she is so raw and natural and can pull off any role. As a person, she is inspiring and very relatable. And her being in Jhalak is a next level treat for fans and audiences. She is just so talented and a brilliant performer.

@Alka13619598: I have never seen any celebrity like Niti Taylor, who is so simple, real, humble, and down to earth. She never does anything like others to get name and fame. She always tells her fans about self-love and not to hate anyone because ‘hate’ is a very big word.

@AmeSoeour: The most down-to-earth and real celebrity. She made her way through her hard work, dedication, and talent, and remained humble despite being famous. She is very simple, and respects and treats everyone equally.

@arshiyaaa__: I’ve admired her since 2014, for her humbleness, down-to-earth nature and how she treats everyone equally. She always supports frie­nds and family, and has no attitude. (She is) just a sweet, simple girl, who spreads happiness.

@aquabeleive: She is one real, humble and relatable celebrity! She’s so optimistic and nice! She’s a girl next door that I feel connected towards and identify with. (I) Just love and admire her for the person she is.

@Bhavika73778507: (I) Love how she keeps on looking for the positive in any situation.

@Divya_7699: She’s back with a bang to rule our hearts again and is unstoppable. Niti never gives up and tries as much as she can and beyond that too. A really hardworking and talented girl.

@DUVSG16: She’s hardworking, humble and spreads positivity and smiles always, treating everyone around her with respect and love.

@GracyTiwari2: We love her for always making our day positive with just her smile. Her beauty is captivating, but so is her beautiful heart. She is a pure hearted soul just like her name. Niti cares for us a lot, more than herself.

@itnisibaat_: Niti Taylor’s dedication towards her work is commendable! She understands the value of hard work and never takes it for granted. She’s had her own highs and lows, but her commitment to work has always stayed.

@Lost_s0mewhere: She is a person who doesn’t follow other people’s rulebook. She is just truly herself and always preaches about self-love. She has shared her happiness as well as worries with her ‘fanmily’. She is a like a diamond, precious and rare.

@Madhuparna_22: Niti Taylor is the most humble, sweet, down-to-earth, and natural actress I’ve ever seen. Bollywood needs such raw talent. The way she performs on screen with ease is so natural. Her hard work and dedication towards work is inspirational.

@Manan_kyy_: Niti Taylor is so genuine. She is a real and down-to-earth person. She is full of positive thoughts. As an actress, she is phenomenal. The way she portrays every emotion feels so real. She is just wow.

@MananMagical: Niti is so real, humble, and down to earth. I admire a lot of things, be it her work or real self. The actress can emote scenes so beautifully with that cuteness and now she is a dancer. I love everything about her.

@NavangiNt: I love her because she’s a gem of a person. Niti taught me just to be myself and stay positive in tough situations. She’s truly an inspiration for all the young girls out there. The only celebrity I can relate to.

@NazarLaaye: She is so relatable. I just love watching her on screen.

@nitisabode: I love her because she taught me to love myself. And she just doesn’t say it, she practises it. She chose her family life when she wanted and didn’t live by industry norms. She chose her health when she needed to, and has now returned to shine again.

@nitisquad: (I) Love Niti because she is literally a girl next door. We can relate to everything about her. She is being so real in this industry and that makes me admire her.

@SaanviKashyap4: Honestly, love does not need any reason. All it takes is respect, which we have for her and will always have. I don’t have just one reason, and my love for her isn’t conditional. It just is and stays. I’ll always wish the best for her. Her loss or gain, everything feels personal.

@SanghviMaitri: There’s something about her that makes me relate to her. It’s rare when you can actually relate with a celebrity, but that’s never difficult with Niti. Her personality is so warm and welcoming.

@Tay_admirer: She is such a positive girl. She not only says fans are her ‘fanmily’ but time and again had proved it. Her DM was open for people who needed help and advice in Covid times. She is rare and real.

@Zerin_Hasan: She is a beautiful soul inside out. We have witnessed her journey from a kid to a lady. She is a shining star to her ‘fanmily’. And she deserves all the happiness and success.