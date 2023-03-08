Nita Ambani introduces ‘The Her Circle EveryBODY Project’ promoting inclusivity and body positivity

The Reliance Foundation’s founder and chairperson Nita M Ambani on Wednesday (08) which is also International Women’s Day, launched ‘The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project’, to celebrate and encourage body positivity and acceptance of everyone, irrespective of size, colour, age, religion – Image Credit: Instagram

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On the occasion of International Women’s Day this year, Nita Ambani, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, initiated ‘The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project’ to promote body positivity and foster the acceptance of all individuals regardless of their age, size, colour, religion, neurodiversity, or physicality.

In a statement, Reliance Foundation announced that it aims to foster a culture of kindness and unbiased acceptance through the movement it supports.

Her Circle, founded and launched by Nita Ambani in 2021, seeks to establish a secure, all-encompassing, and forward-looking digital sanctuary for women. The platform, which is accessible as a desktop and mobile-friendly website as well as a free app on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, is open to all registered users free of charge.

As it celebrates its second anniversary, the platform has achieved a remarkable feat, emerging as the largest digital platform for women in India, with an impressive overall reach of 310 million.

Upholding its core value of inclusivity, the platform’s founder has extended an invitation to every individual to join in and be part of this initiative and make a difference.

“Her Circle is about sisterhood, but also about solidarity. A solidarity that is based on equality, inclusion, and respect for all. And that is the core of our new project – the Her Circle Everybody Project. We have all seen the kind of trolling that happens on social media. They pass opinions without knowing the battles people are fighting,” she said.

“There are medical issues, there are genetic factors people can be going through. And yet they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. I hope our initiative can address this in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are.”

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, endeavours to serve as a catalyst in tackling the developmental hurdles of India by implementing inventive and sustainable solutions.

With inputs from ANI