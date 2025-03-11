IN THE QUIET corridors of University College London Hospital, surgeons train on precision robotic equipment that few institutions worldwide can afford. This state-of-the-art facility, the Chitra Sethia Centre for Robotics & Minimal Access Surgery, bears witness not only to cutting-edge medical innovation but also to one man's devotion to his late wife's memory.

"Chitra was not only my wife, soulmate, and mother of my children but also my teacher. She taught me that the first step to divinity is gratitude," said Nirmal Sethia, the London-based entrepreneur whose philanthropy has transformed institutions across multiple continents.

Through the N Sethia Foundation, Sethia has donated nearly a billion pounds to various causes, a staggering figure that belies his humble assertion: "Ninety-five percent of my time goes to charity."

The scale of Sethia's philanthropy is matched only by its diversity. At St Mary's Hospital, part of Imperial College London, the Chitra Nirmal Sethia Surgical Technology Hub advances innovations in surgical technology – a facility inaugurated by King Charles (then Prince of Wales). At UCL's Institute of Immunity and Transplantation, an entire floor bears Chitra's name.

His humanitarian efforts extend beyond medical institutions. When the Grenfell Tower fire devastated London’s North Kensington community in 2017, Sethia was among the first to provide financial support to victims. More recently, his foundation has extended aid to widows affected by the war in Ukraine and children requiring medical care.

Yet perhaps his most unique philanthropic legacy is the Chitra Collection – a private museum of tea accessories established in 2011, featuring nearly 2,000 artefacts dating from the 10th century BC to modern times. Valued at over £600 million, it stands as the largest collection of its kind globally, embodying Sethia's twin passions: preserving cultural heritage and celebrating tea.

"The mission is not to make money but to try and promote tea culture which is 5,000 years old," he previously told the Asian Rich List, revealing the philosophy that underpins Newby Teas, the luxury tea company he founded in 2000 in London and proudly describes as "the world's finest tea company."

The connection between Sethia's commercial and philanthropic ventures is seamless. Profits from Newby Teas flow directly into the foundation, creating a virtuous cycle of sustainable giving. "We don't borrow from banks, and we don't allow outside shareholding," he has noted, emphasising the company's financial independence.

This approach reflects lessons learned from his father, Sri Sohan Lalji Sethia, who was a prominent figure in the Indian jute industry and early advocate for women's education.

Born in Kolkata on 8 November 1941, Sethia would inherit part of the family business following his father's death in 1967 and expand the N. Sethia Group into diverse sectors including security ink printing, commodity trading, and property investment.

His journey has not been without personal tragedy. Born into Jaipur's Ajairajpura princely family on 15 August 1951, Chitra Devi earned a degree in Sanskrit before marrying Sethia on 18 February 1969. Together they raised three children – Richa, Rishi, and Puru – in London. Her passing on 30 November 2010 became a watershed moment that redirected Sethia's purpose.

The foundation subsequently funded two temples in India, the Tirupati Temples in New Delhi and Kurukshetra, alongside establishing the Sona Devi Sethia Girls' College and the Ratan Devi Sethia Public School in Rajasthan, named after his paternal grandmother and mother, respectively.

Cultural preservation extends beyond the tea collection. As a founding member of the newly revamped Museum of London, scheduled to reopen in 2026 as London Museum, Sethia supports its extensive collection of urban history artefacts.

"There are three or four founding members—I am one of them," Sethia has said. "When I say 'I', don't get me wrong. It's the N Sethia Foundation. The Museum of London starts from London Wall, stretches all the way to Smithfield and up to the borders of Fleet Street. This is a huge project that will be displaying seven and a half million objects."

Despite these diverse endeavours, tea remains a defining element of Sethia's legacy. Having begun as a tea taster at just 14 years old, his expertise informs both his commercial and cultural contributions.

Speaking to India's Telegraph newspaper about tea's competition with coffee, he noted its health benefits are drawing more consumers. "We cater to this audience, offering an enriching journey into the tea world. By emphasising tea's versatility, tradition, and wellness benefits, we carve a niche for those seeking a change," he has said.

This commitment to quality extends to environmental responsibility. Newby Teas is a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership and achieved carbon neutrality in January 2024.

As Sethia divides his time between London and Dubai, the intertwining threads of commerce, culture, and compassion continue to define his impact. His personal involvement with Newby Teas – where he still serves as a tea taster – mirrors his hands-on approach to philanthropy: meticulous, passionate, and deeply personal.

In the end, Nirmal Sethia's story is not merely about wealth accumulated but about purpose discovered. Through the quiet yet profound impact of his giving, he has transformed his business success into a lasting philanthropic legacy – one that, like the finest tea, will continue to provide richness and depth long after the initial serving.