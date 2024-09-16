  • Monday, September 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Second Nipah virus death reported in India’s Kerala in 2024

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential.

A patient, who according to medics is suffering from Nipah infection, is shifted to an ICU of Nipah isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College in Kozhikode district in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 20, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

A 24-year-old student has died from the Nipah virus in Kerala, southern India, according to a local medical official on Monday. The state has placed 151 individuals who had contact with the victim under observation to prevent further spread of the virus.

This marks the second death from Nipah in Kerala this year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential. There is currently no vaccine or treatment available for the virus.

Nipah, which is transmitted from fruit bats and animals like pigs, can cause a fatal fever that leads to brain swelling in humans. Kerala has been identified as a high-risk area for Nipah outbreaks, as per a Reuters investigation last year.

The student began showing symptoms of fever on 4 September and died five days later, according to R. Renuka, a district medical officer in Malappuram, northern Kerala.

A blood sample from the victim was tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, confirming Nipah infection on 9 September, Renuka added.

Blood samples have also been taken from five others who are showing early symptoms of Nipah, though it is unclear if they were direct contacts of the deceased.

Renuka stated that around 151 people are being closely monitored, as they were identified as part of the victim’s primary contact list. The victim had travelled from Bengaluru before falling ill.

This is the second Nipah-related death in Malappuram this year, following the death of a 14-year-old boy in July.

Nipah has caused multiple deaths in Kerala since its first recorded outbreak in 2018.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Ex-Met chief reveals regular stop and search due to Asian descent
News

What can India’s newly created online casino industry learn from the UK?
News

Ex-BBC anchor faces sentencing over indecent child images case
News

Secret service thwarts assassination attempt on Trump
News

Man convicted for killing Indian restaurant manager in Reading
News

Kejriwal to resign as Delhi chief minister, calls for early elections
News

Starmer accused of rule breach over clothing donations to wife: Report
UK

Teacher cleared of racism charge over ‘coconut placard’
News

Starmer, Biden delay decision on Ukraine’s long-range missile use
News

Gunfight in Kashmir kills two Indian soldiers
News

Rotherham child abuse: Seven jailed for 106 years
News

India’s Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal in graft case
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nipah virus Second Nipah virus death reported in India’s Kerala in 2024
Shogun-cast Shogun breaks records as Hacks and Baby Reindeer lead at…
Neil Basu Ex-Met chief reveals regular stop and search due to Asian…
What can India’s newly created online casino industry learn from…
Man City Man City face landmark hearing over financial allegations
Huw Edwards Ex-BBC anchor faces sentencing over indecent child images case