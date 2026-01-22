Nigella Lawson lined up for 'The Great British Bake Off' judge role as Prue Leith steps aside

Highlights

Dame Prue Leith steps away after nine series to spend more time at home

Nigella Lawson reported to be in final contract talks with Channel 4

Broadcaster yet to confirm the new judge officially

Reports point to a change in the Bake Off tent

Nigella Lawson is set to replace Dame Prue Leith as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, according to reports. Dame Prue has decided to step back after nine series on the Channel 4 show, saying she now wants to spend her summers “enjoying my garden”.

Lawson has been linked with the role for some time, particularly after Dame Prue reduced her involvement by stepping away from the celebrity edition in 2024.

Contract talks said to be near completion

A source told The Sun that discussions are at an advanced stage and that Lawson could soon be joining the famous tent alongside Paul Hollywood and presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

The source said Lawson’s global profile, relaxed humour and playful on-screen style would make her a natural fit for the programme’s tone.

From food writing to television favourite

A former journalist and the daughter of former Chancellor Nigel Lawson, Nigella Lawson rose to prominence with her 1998 book How to Eat. Her television breakthrough followed with Nigella Bites, which helped establish her as one of Britain’s most recognisable food writers and broadcasters.

She has since published 13 cookery books and fronted series including Nigella Express, Nigella’s Christmas and Nigellissima.

Prue Leith’s nine-year legacy

Dame Prue joined Bake Off in 2017 after the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4, replacing Dame Mary Berry. At the time, presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins also departed, leaving Paul Hollywood as the sole remaining original judge.

Dame Prue quickly became a firm favourite with viewers, known for her enthusiasm for boozy bakes, bold fashion choices and warm humour. She was awarded a damehood in 2021 for services to food, broadcasting and charity.

‘Now feels like the right time’

Announcing her departure, Dame Prue said: “Now feels like the right time to step back – I’m 86, for goodness sake.” She added that Bake Off had been “a fabulous part of my life” and that she would miss working with her fellow judges, presenters and production teams.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, praised her “joyous presence in the tent”, saying she combined culinary authority with generosity and empathy for the bakers.

Channel 4 yet to confirm

A spokesperson for Bake Off said the new judge would be announced in due course. No official confirmation has yet been made regarding Lawson’s involvement.

Read more on The Great British Bake Off, its judges and presenters.



