Nidhhi Agerwal on working with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, “It’s a dream come true for me”

By: Mohnish Singh







Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who has been working hard to establish herself as a force to reckon with in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is presently busy shooting for her upcoming period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan as the male lead. Agerwal, who has been a diehard fan of the Tollywood actor for several years now, is thrilled about sharing the screen space with him in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. She says it is a dream come true for her.

"I have grown up watching his films and I am his biggest fan, so to actually star in a film with him is a dream come true for me. He is a brilliant actor and great to be around on sets. I am just having the time of my life," shares the actress.







She goes on to add, “I think being a part of a Pawan Kalyan film is a larger-than-life experience. There is a certain aura around the man and the moment he steps on to the sets, people stop what they are doing and look up. He improvises a lot on sets so there is a lot to learn from him. The best part about him is that he is very accommodating, so if you want to rehearse a scene a few times before the shot, he is more than happy to oblige. He has been the best co-star I have had till date.”

Talking about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Nidhi Agerwal says, “It is a period film that is set in the 14th century, so I get to wear these grand, royal costumes. I do not wear shorts or jeans at all in this film. Normally, it takes me about 20 minutes to get ready, but now it takes me around 90 minutes. The character, however, is still very glamorous. I cannot wait to see how it will unfold on screen.”

Directed by Krish, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being bankrolled under the banner of Mega Surya Production.












