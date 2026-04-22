Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nicolas Cage returns to 'Lord of War' after 21 years as sequel pits him against his son

Bill Skarsgård stars as Anton, Yuri’s previously unknown son

Nicolas Cage

Lords of War is set for a 2027 cinema release

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Nicolas Cage returns as arms dealer Yuri Orlov in Lords of War
  • The sequel reunites him with writer-director Andrew Niccol
  • Bill Skarsgård joins the film as Yuri’s son and biggest rival
  • The sequel shifts focus to private armies and modern warfare
  • Lords of War is set for a 2027 cinema release

Yuri Orlov returns after two decades

More than 20 years after Lord of War introduced audiences to Yuri Orlov, Nicolas Cage is returning to one of his most memorable roles. The actor has completed work on Lords of War, the sequel to the 2005 crime drama that followed Yuri’s rise as a global arms dealer.

He reunites with original writer-director Andrew Niccol, who has said there was still more story to tell around Cage’s morally complex character.

Bill Skarsgård plays Yuri’s biggest threat

The biggest twist in the sequel is not a rival cartel or law enforcement agency, it is Yuri’s own son. Bill Skarsgård stars as Anton, Yuri’s previously unknown son, who is described as a ruthless mercenary leader determined to outdo his father.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Anton builds a private army and profits from America’s wars in the Middle East, sparking a battle over legacy, power and betrayal. The sequel moves beyond traditional arms dealing and into the growing world of private military operations.

A modern update to the original film

The original Lord of War was loosely inspired by notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout returned to headlines in 2022 after being involved in the prisoner exchange that secured the release of Brittney Griner. That real-world connection gave the original film renewed attention, and the sequel appears to modernise the story by exploring how warfare and weapons networks have evolved.

Busy year ahead for Cage

Before Lords of War reaches cinemas in 2027 through Vertical Entertainment, Cage has several other major releases lined up. He is also set to appear in the Madden biopic and the superhero series Spider-Noir.

For now, Lords of War is positioning itself as more than a nostalgic sequel by shifting the story from old-school arms trafficking to a generational war for control.

lord of war sequelnicolas cage returnmovie comebacklord of warnicolas cage

Related News

More For You

Boston Marathon runners helping Ajay Haridasse cross finish line goes viral with one million views

The footage shows many runners passing by Haridasse as he kept trying to stand up while crowds cheered him on

Instagram/oliverarobson89

Boston Marathon runners helping Ajay Haridasse cross finish line goes viral with one million views

Highlights

  • Ajay Haridasse fell four times near finish before two runners stopped to help.
  • Viral video of the rescue watched over one million times online.
  • Both helpers still qualified for 2027 Boston Marathon despite slower times.
Ajay Haridasse's legs stopped working at the 26th mile of the Boston Marathon. The first-time runner from Massachusetts fell on Boylston Street, got up, then fell again.

"After falling down the fourth time, I was getting ready to crawl," Haridasse told the Boston Herald.

Aaron Beggs, wearing a yellow North Down Athletic Club shirt, stopped running. He tried lifting Haridasse but the exhausted runner kept falling.

Keep ReadingShow less