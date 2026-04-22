Nicolas Cage returns to 'Lord of War' after 21 years as sequel pits him against his son

Highlights

Nicolas Cage returns as arms dealer Yuri Orlov in Lords of War

The sequel reunites him with writer-director Andrew Niccol

Bill Skarsgård joins the film as Yuri’s son and biggest rival

The sequel shifts focus to private armies and modern warfare

Lords of War is set for a 2027 cinema release

Yuri Orlov returns after two decades

More than 20 years after Lord of War introduced audiences to Yuri Orlov, Nicolas Cage is returning to one of his most memorable roles. The actor has completed work on Lords of War, the sequel to the 2005 crime drama that followed Yuri’s rise as a global arms dealer.

He reunites with original writer-director Andrew Niccol, who has said there was still more story to tell around Cage’s morally complex character.

Bill Skarsgård plays Yuri’s biggest threat

The biggest twist in the sequel is not a rival cartel or law enforcement agency, it is Yuri’s own son. Bill Skarsgård stars as Anton, Yuri’s previously unknown son, who is described as a ruthless mercenary leader determined to outdo his father.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Anton builds a private army and profits from America’s wars in the Middle East, sparking a battle over legacy, power and betrayal. The sequel moves beyond traditional arms dealing and into the growing world of private military operations.

A modern update to the original film

The original Lord of War was loosely inspired by notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout returned to headlines in 2022 after being involved in the prisoner exchange that secured the release of Brittney Griner. That real-world connection gave the original film renewed attention, and the sequel appears to modernise the story by exploring how warfare and weapons networks have evolved.

Busy year ahead for Cage

Before Lords of War reaches cinemas in 2027 through Vertical Entertainment, Cage has several other major releases lined up. He is also set to appear in the Madden biopic and the superhero series Spider-Noir.

For now, Lords of War is positioning itself as more than a nostalgic sequel by shifting the story from old-school arms trafficking to a generational war for control.