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NHS worker wins harassment claim after colleague called her 'auntie'

West London NHS Trust ordered to pay £1,425 in damages after staff nurse ignored worker's request to use her first name

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Watford Employment Tribunal upheld that Ilda Esteves, 61, was harassed on the grounds of age and sex.

(Photo: Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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A BRITISH INDIAN healthcare assistant employed by the NHS has won a harassment claim after a Ghanaian colleague repeatedly called her "auntie" despite being asked to stop.

Watford Employment Tribunal upheld that Ilda Esteves, 61, was harassed on the grounds of age and sex, and ordered West London NHS Trust to pay her £1,425.15 in damages for injury to feelings.

The tribunal, which heard the case last year and published its judgment last month, accepted that "auntie" is a term of respect in Ghanaian culture.

However, it found that staff nurse Charles Oppong, who led the team on the ward, should not have used it. "We find that Charles Oppong's purpose was probably an offensive attempt at humour," the judgment stated.

Esteves told the tribunal that Oppong used the term on several occasions despite her asking to be called by her first name. She also said he twice commented that she would be a good match for an older colleague she referred to as George.

"We have taken into account that 'auntie' is, in fact, a term of respect in Ghanaian culture, but, nevertheless, since it was against her wishes it would have been offensive to her," the judgment concluded.

The incidents took place over a short period between June and September 2023. Esteves had sought an anonymity order, but the tribunal refused, saying the public interest in open justice outweighed her Convention rights.

Her other claims, including harassment on grounds of race, discrimination, victimisation and unauthorised deduction of wages, were dismissed.

(PTI)

nhs workerrace discriminationilda estevesauntie harassment nhs

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