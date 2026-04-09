NHS worker wins harassment claim after colleague called her 'auntie'

A BRITISH INDIAN healthcare assistant employed by the NHS has won a harassment claim after a Ghanaian colleague repeatedly called her "auntie" despite being asked to stop.

Watford Employment Tribunal upheld that Ilda Esteves, 61, was harassed on the grounds of age and sex, and ordered West London NHS Trust to pay her £1,425.15 in damages for injury to feelings.

The tribunal, which heard the case last year and published its judgment last month, accepted that "auntie" is a term of respect in Ghanaian culture.

However, it found that staff nurse Charles Oppong, who led the team on the ward, should not have used it. "We find that Charles Oppong's purpose was probably an offensive attempt at humour," the judgment stated.

Esteves told the tribunal that Oppong used the term on several occasions despite her asking to be called by her first name. She also said he twice commented that she would be a good match for an older colleague she referred to as George.

"We have taken into account that 'auntie' is, in fact, a term of respect in Ghanaian culture, but, nevertheless, since it was against her wishes it would have been offensive to her," the judgment concluded.

The incidents took place over a short period between June and September 2023. Esteves had sought an anonymity order, but the tribunal refused, saying the public interest in open justice outweighed her Convention rights.

Her other claims, including harassment on grounds of race, discrimination, victimisation and unauthorised deduction of wages, were dismissed.

(PTI)