NHS worker compared to Darth Vader awarded £29,000 in tribunal case

Lorna Rooke, who worked as a training and practice supervisor at NHS Blood and Transplant

NHS worker Darth Vader

Darth Vader is a legendary villain of the 'Star Wars' series, and being aligned with his personality is insulting

Gayathri Kallukaran
May 08, 2025
An NHS worker has been awarded nearly £29,000 in compensation after a colleague compared her to Darth Vader, the villain from Star Wars, during a personality test exercise in the workplace.

Lorna Rooke, who worked as a training and practice supervisor at NHS Blood and Transplant, was the subject of a Star Wars-themed Myers-Briggs personality assessment in which she was assigned the character of Darth Vader. The test was completed on her behalf by another colleague while she was out of the room.

An employment tribunal held in Croydon, south London, found that the incident constituted a "detriment" and contributed to Ms Rooke's low mood and anxiety at work. The tribunal heard that the personality label made her feel "unpopular" and negatively impacted her work environment.

Although the Darth Vader category was described in the assessment as a "very focused individual who brings the team together", Employment Judge Kathryn Ramsden ruled that the association was ultimately damaging. “Darth Vader is a legendary villain of the Star Wars series, and being aligned with his personality is insulting,” she said. The judge also noted that since the test was taken based on another colleague’s perception and shared with the wider group, it was understandable that Ms Rooke felt upset.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, commonly used in professional development, classifies individuals into one of 16 personality types based on traits such as introversion, intuition, thinking versus feeling, and judging versus perceiving. In this instance, the team used a themed version linking the results to Star Wars characters.

Ms Rooke began her role with the NHS in 2003 and resigned in 2021. The tribunal acknowledged that the Darth Vader incident was one of several reasons behind her departure. While she was unsuccessful in claims of unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, and failure to make reasonable adjustments, the tribunal upheld her claim for detriment following a protected disclosure.

She was awarded £28,989.61 in compensation.

The case has drawn attention to workplace culture and the potential risks of using themed or informal assessment tools in professional settings, particularly without consent.

VE Day: Asian war hero’s granddaughter honours his message of peace

Rajindar Singh Dhatt receiving the Points of Light award from prime minister Rishi Sunak in 2023

VE Day: Asian war hero’s granddaughter honours his message of peace

THE granddaughter of an Asian war hero has spoken of his hope for no further world wars, as she described how his “resilience” helped shape their family’s identity and values.

Rajindar Singh Dhatt, 103, is one of the few surviving Second World War veterans and took part in the Allied victory that is now commemorated as VE Day. Based in Hounslow, southwest London, since 1963, he was born in Ambala Jattan, Punjab, in undivided India in 1921, and fought with the Allied forces for Britain.

Nandy signs UK-India cultural ‘treaty’

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Lisa Nandy

Nandy signs UK-India cultural ‘treaty’

LISA NANDY has established herself as one of the most important members of Sir Keir Stamer’s cabinet by signing what appears to be a far-reaching cultural agreement with India during a four-day visit to Mumbai and Delhi.

Britain’s secretary of state for culture, media and sport said: “In the arts and creative industries, Britain and India lead the world, and I look forward to this agreement opening up fresh opportunities for collaboration, innovation and economic growth for our artists, cultural institutions and creative businesses.”

UK-India FTA hailed as historic milestone in ties

Jonathan Reynolds with Piyush Goyal in London last week

UK-India FTA hailed as historic milestone in ties

BRITAIN and India finalised a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) on Tuesday (6), which both countries hailed as a historic milestone in their bilateral relations.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as “a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”

Tuberculosis-iStock

UKHSA said 81.6 per cent of all TB notifications in the first quarter of 2025 were in people born outside the UK, a figure similar to the previous year.

iStock

Tuberculosis cases up by 2.1 per cent in England in early 2025

TUBERCULOSIS cases in England rose by 2.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to provisional data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A total of 1,266 notifications were recorded between January and March, continuing an upward trend for the third consecutive year.

Visa UK

The restrictions will apply to work and study visa applicants and are expected to be outlined in a policy paper next week.

Getty Images

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

THE UK government plans to restrict visa applications from nationalities deemed more likely to overstay or claim asylum, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

The restrictions will apply to work and study visa applicants and are expected to be outlined in a policy paper next week. The paper will set out the Labour government's approach to reducing net migration, which reached 728,000 last year, according to a report in The Times and confirmed to AFP by a government official on Tuesday.

